Quality of Earnings Software Launched by Finsider.ai - AI-Powered QoE Reports Automation Platform Targets 60% Faster Due Diligence for M&A Deals

Casper, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sheridan, WY September 25, 2025 - -

A new artificial intelligence platform launching today claims it can transform the most time-consuming aspect of financial due diligence by automating quality of earnings analyses that typically require weeks of manual work from teams of analysts. For more information visit: https://finsider.ai/

Finsider.ai has developed what it describes as a "financial intelligence platform" that connects directly to accounting and banking systems to perform comprehensive transaction-level analysis automatically. The platform's core innovation lies in replacing the statistical sampling methods that have dominated quality of earnings practice for decades with what the company calls "100% transaction coverage."

Traditional quality of earnings processes—critical components of merger and acquisition due diligence—typically require 3-4 weeks as teams manually review transaction samples, reconcile discrepancies, and model adjustments to determine normalized earnings. These labor-intensive workflows can delay deals and strain advisory firm resources, particularly as competition intensifies for quality transactions.

"The current process fundamentally breaks down when you're making decisions about massive capital allocations based on statistical samples," explains the company's leadership. "We're bringing the speed and precision that modern finance demands while maintaining the analytical rigor these decisions require."

The platform addresses persistent bottlenecks across multiple segments of the professional services ecosystem. Transaction advisory firms—which have seen explosive growth alongside private equity activity—face increasing pressure to accelerate deal timelines while maintaining analytical depth. Audit firms struggle with talent shortages that make traditional quality of earnings engagements increasingly resource-intensive. Fractional CFO services, proliferating among middle-market companies, need scalable ways to deliver sophisticated financial analysis across multiple clients.

Finsider.ai's approach centers on what it describes as a "74-point automated scan" that systematically identifies non-recurring items, one-time expenses, and other adjustments affecting EBITDA calculations—the earnings metric that often determines company valuations. By automating these processes, the platform claims to deliver comprehensive analysis in hours rather than weeks while maintaining full audit trails for regulatory compliance.

The financial automation sector is experiencing unprecedented growth, with the global market valued at $8.1 billion in 2024 and projected to reach $18.4 billion by 2030—representing a robust compound annual growth rate of 14.6%. This expansion is being driven by organizations' increasing need for real-time decision-making capabilities, enhanced regulatory compliance, and significant cost reductions.

As businesses face mounting pressure to optimize operations and maintain competitive advantage, they are rapidly adopting AI-powered solutions to automate complex financial processes. This market momentum is being accelerated by the widespread adoption of cloud-based deployment models, advanced big-data analytics, and robotic process automation technologies, which collectively deliver unprecedented levels of operational efficiency and accuracy.

The technology launches amid broader adoption of AI tools across professional services, following similar automation advances in legal document review and tax compliance. However, quality of earnings represents a particularly complex automation challenge due to the judgment required in categorizing earnings adjustments and the regulatory scrutiny these analyses face.

The platform's success will likely depend on its ability to integrate with existing accounting systems while producing results that meet the rigorous standards expected in financial due diligence. For advisory firms whose reputations depend on analytical accuracy, automated quality of earnings analysis represents both significant opportunity and considerable risk.

Finsider.ai plans early access programs through the fourth quarter, targeting what it describes as "Tier-1 advisory firms" with pilot projects and specialized pricing. The company positions itself as democratizing "CFO-level intelligence" by providing sophisticated financial analysis capabilities to businesses across multiple market segments, from small and medium enterprises to private equity firms conducting complex acquisitions.

Whether automated analysis can maintain the precision and professional judgment that manual quality of earnings processes provide may ultimately determine the platform's adoption across an industry where thoroughness and accuracy remain paramount concerns.

The launch reflects growing pressure on traditional financial analysis workflows as market participants seek faster, more reliable methods for evaluating acquisition targets and portfolio performance in an increasingly competitive dealmaking environment. To learn more visit: https://finsider.ai/

###

For more information about Finsider, contact the company here:



Finsider

Mitch Petracca

(646) 598-6661

contact@finsider.ai

30 North Gould Street, Ste R, Sheridan, WY, US, 82801