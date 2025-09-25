New York, USA, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Liver Cancer Clinical Trial Pipeline Shows Potential with Active Contributions from 50+ Key Companies | DelveInsight

The advanced liver cancer market is positioned for strong growth as rising incidence rates, driven by chronic liver diseases and metabolic disorders, expand the patient pool and boost demand for effective therapies. Increasing adoption of screening programs supports earlier diagnosis, while the launch of innovative targeted therapies and immuno-oncology combinations is transforming the treatment landscape and offering significant commercial opportunities. Together, these factors create a favorable environment for sustained market expansion, despite challenges such as high treatment costs and access disparities in some regions.

DelveInsight’s 'Advanced Liver Cancer Pipeline Insight 2025' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline advanced liver cancer therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the advanced liver cancer pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Advanced Liver Cancer Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s advanced liver cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 52+ pipeline advanced liver cancer drugs.

Key advanced liver cancer companies such as Polaris Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Tyra Biosciences, Tvardi Therapeutics, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., TransThera Sciences, Zhejiang Haichang Biotech Co., Ltd., AstraZeneca, Ascentawits Pharmaceuticals, Ltd, Qurient Co., Ltd., TORL Biotherapeutics, Aptamer Sciences, Inc., Qurgen Inc., Zymeworks BC Inc., Ltd., Qurient Co., Ltd., Myeloid Therapeutics, BioInvent International AB, GV20 Therapeutics, Etnova Therapeutics Corp.​, and others are evaluating new advanced liver cancer drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising pipeline advanced liver cancer therapies, such as Pegargiminase, HLX43, TYRA-430, TTI-101, SHR-8068, TT-00420, WGI-0301, Volrustomig, AST-3424, Q702, TORL-4-500, AST-201, SON-DP, ZW251, Q702, MT-303, BI-1910, GV20-0251, ETN101, and others, are in different phases of advanced liver cancer clinical trials.

and others, are in different phases of advanced liver cancer clinical trials. In June 2025 , Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the company received approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China to proceed with a pivotal trial to evaluate amezalpat (TPST-1120) in combination with atezolizumab and bevacizumab, the current standard of care, versus the standard of care alone in the first-line treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

, announced that the company received from the in China to proceed with a pivotal trial to evaluate in combination with atezolizumab and bevacizumab, the current standard of care, versus the standard of care alone in the first-line treatment of patients with In June 2025, Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to amezalpat (TPST-1120), an oral, small molecule, selective PPAR⍺ antagonist for the treatment of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

announced that the (EMA) had granted to an oral, small molecule, selective PPAR⍺ antagonist for the treatment of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). In April 2025 , Bayer announced the initiation of a Phase I clinical trial with 225Ac-GPC3 (BAY 3547926) , an investigational targeted alpha radiopharmaceutical being developed to treat tumors expressing Glypican-3 (GPC3) in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

, announced the initiation of a with , an investigational targeted alpha radiopharmaceutical being developed to treat tumors expressing Glypican-3 (GPC3) in patients with In February 2025 , Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the FDA has granted amezalpat , a small molecule, oral, selective PPAR⍺ antagonist, fast track designation for the treatment of patients with HCC.

, announced that the has granted , a small molecule, oral, selective PPAR⍺ antagonist, fast track designation for the treatment of patients with In January 2025 , Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to amezalpat (TPST-1120) , an oral, small molecule, selective PPAR⍺ antagonist for the treatment of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

, announced that the had granted to , an oral, small molecule, selective PPAR⍺ antagonist for the treatment of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). In January 2025 , NiKang Therapeutics® Inc. announced that the first patient had been dosed in the global randomized phase Ib/II clinical study evaluating NKT2152 , a highly potent, selective, and orally bioavailable small molecule HIF2α inhibitor, in combination with a standard-of-care regimen of atezolizumab (Tecentriq®) and bevacizumab (Avastin®) in the first-line treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic HCC.

, announced that the in the global randomized evaluating , a highly potent, selective, and orally bioavailable small molecule HIF2α inhibitor, in combination with a standard-of-care regimen of atezolizumab (Tecentriq®) and bevacizumab (Avastin®) in the first-line treatment of patients with In October 2024 , Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. announced an agreement with Roche to advance the evaluation of amezalpat (TPST-1120) in combination with atezolizumab (Tecentriq®) and bevacizumab, the current standard of care for unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), into a pivotal Phase III trial for the first-line treatment of unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma , a form of liver cancer with high unmet need.

, announced an agreement with Roche to advance the evaluation of in combination with atezolizumab (Tecentriq®) and bevacizumab, the current standard of care for unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), into a pivotal Phase III trial for the first-line treatment of , a form of liver cancer with high unmet need. In July 2024, Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc. dosed the first patient with MT-303 in a Phase I study for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). MT-303 is Myeloid's second in vivo mRNA CAR program to enter the clinic from its pipeline of in vivo immune cell programming therapies. Dosing with MT-303 represents a significant milestone in bringing advanced novel therapies to people with liver cancer.

with in a Phase I study for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). MT-303 is Myeloid's second in vivo mRNA CAR program to enter the clinic from its pipeline of in vivo immune cell programming therapies. Dosing with MT-303 represents a significant milestone in bringing advanced novel therapies to people with liver cancer. In June 2024, AbelZeta Pharma, Inc. announced preliminary safety and efficacy results from its first-time in human investigator-initiated trial (IIT) of C-CAR031. The presentation shared data indicating a manageable safety profile and encouraging anti-tumor activity of C-CAR031 in patients with heavily pretreated advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

The advanced liver cancer pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage advanced liver cancer drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the advanced liver cancer clinical trial landscape.

Advanced Liver Cancer Overview

Advanced liver cancer represents a progressed stage of hepatic malignancy in which the cancer has extended beyond the liver to nearby lymph nodes (stage 4A) or distant organs like the lungs or bones (stage 4B), making surgical removal no longer a viable option. Patients commonly experience symptoms such as jaundice, abdominal pain, fatigue, unintended weight loss, and other systemic manifestations.

Management at this stage focuses on slowing the progression of the tumor, reducing symptoms, and maintaining quality of life through the use of immunotherapy, targeted treatments, transarterial chemoembolization (TACE), radiotherapy, or chemotherapy. Supportive care is fundamental for controlling complications like ascites, hepatic encephalopathy, and pain, which have a substantial impact on patient comfort. Despite ongoing advancements in systemic therapy, the prognosis remains poor, with median survival in metastatic disease often limited to just a few months.

Diagnosis of advanced liver cancer involves a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach that combines imaging, laboratory tests, and, in select cases, biopsy to confirm the disease, determine stage, and assess spread. High-resolution imaging modalities such as contrast-enhanced CT and MRI are critical for identifying primary tumors and evaluating their spread to lymph nodes or distant organs. PET or bone scans may be used to detect metastases outside the liver. While ultrasound remains helpful for early-stage detection, it has limited sensitivity in advanced stages.

Blood tests, including alpha-fetoprotein (AFP) and the AFP-L3 isoform, support diagnosis, especially when aligned with imaging findings. Liver function tests help assess hepatic reserve and the tumor’s impact on organ function. Biopsies are generally reserved for cases where imaging is inconclusive or when histological confirmation is needed for atypical lesions or distant metastases. Staging of advanced disease often includes chest imaging, bone scans, and occasionally brain imaging to guide therapeutic decisions. Although imaging plays a central role, diagnostic accuracy is enhanced when combined with serological markers and the clinical picture, allowing for individualized treatment planning.

Treatment strategies for advanced liver cancer focus on slowing disease progression, relieving symptoms, and prolonging life. Immunotherapy has become a primary option, with regimens such as atezolizumab plus bevacizumab or nivolumab plus ipilimumab offering meaningful survival advantages by stimulating the immune system to target cancer cells.

Targeted therapies, which interfere with key molecular pathways in tumor growth, are used either when immunotherapy is unsuitable or after disease progression. Radiation therapy, particularly stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT), helps control localized tumor burden and manage symptoms such as pain from bone metastases. In patients whose disease is still confined to the liver and who retain good liver function, procedures like TACE can still provide clinical benefit. Chemotherapy is used less frequently but may be employed in resistant or refractory cases. Throughout the course of the illness, supportive care remains crucial, addressing pain management, nutritional support, fluid control, and psychosocial needs.





A snapshot of the Pipeline Advanced Liver Cancer Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA SHR-8068 Suzhou Suncadia Biopharmaceuticals III Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Cytotoxic T-lymphocyte antigen 4 modulators; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous HLX43 Shanghai Henlius Biotech II DNA topoisomerase I inhibitors; Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors Intravenous Volrustomig AstraZeneca II Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Cytotoxic T lymphocyte stimulants; Cytotoxic T-lymphocyte antigen 4 inhibitors; Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors Intravenous WGI-0301 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals II Proto-oncogene protein c-akt inhibitors Intravenous TT-00420 TransThera Biosciences II Aurora kinase A inhibitors; Aurora kinase B inhibitors; Fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists; Janus kinase inhibitors; Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor antagonists Oral TTI-101 Tvardi Therapeutics I/II STAT3 transcription factor inhibitors Oral AST-3424 Ascentawits Pharmaceuticals, Ltd I/II Alkylating agents; DNA cross linking agents Intravenous TYRA-430 Tyra Biosciences I Type 3 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists; Type 4 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists Oral

Advanced Liver Cancer Therapeutics Assessment

The advanced liver cancer pipeline report proffers an integral view of the emerging advanced liver cancer therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, route of administration, and mechanism of action.

Scope of the Advanced Liver Cancer Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical

Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy

: Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action : Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Cytotoxic T-lymphocyte antigen 4 modulators; T lymphocyte stimulants, DNA topoisomerase I inhibitors; Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors, Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors, Proto-oncogene protein c-akt inhibitors, Aurora kinase A inhibitors; Aurora kinase B inhibitors; Fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists; Janus kinase inhibitors; Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor antagonists, STAT3 transcription factor inhibitors, Alkylating agents; DNA cross linking agents, Type 3 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists and Type 4 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists.

Key Advanced Liver Cancer Companies : Polaris Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Tyra Biosciences, Tvardi Therapeutics, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., TransThera Sciences, Zhejiang Haichang Biotech Co., Ltd., AstraZeneca, Ascentawits Pharmaceuticals, Ltd, Qurient Co., Ltd., TORL Biotherapeutics, Aptamer Sciences, Inc., Qurgen Inc., Zymeworks BC Inc., Ltd., Qurient Co., Ltd., Myeloid Therapeutics, BioInvent International AB, GV20 Therapeutics, Etnova Therapeutics Corp.​, and others.

: Polaris Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Tyra Biosciences, Tvardi Therapeutics, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., TransThera Sciences, Zhejiang Haichang Biotech Co., Ltd., AstraZeneca, Ascentawits Pharmaceuticals, Ltd, Qurient Co., Ltd., TORL Biotherapeutics, Aptamer Sciences, Inc., Qurgen Inc., Zymeworks BC Inc., Ltd., Qurient Co., Ltd., Myeloid Therapeutics, BioInvent International AB, GV20 Therapeutics, Etnova Therapeutics Corp.​, and others. Key Advanced Liver Cancer Pipeline Therapies: Pegargiminase, HLX43, TYRA-430, TTI-101, SHR-8068, TT-00420, WGI-0301, Volrustomig, AST-3424, Q702, TORL-4-500, AST-201, SON-DP, ZW251, Q702, MT-303, BI-1910, GV20-0251, ETN101, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Advanced Liver Cancer Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Advanced Liver Cancer Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Advanced Liver Cancer Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Advanced Liver Cancer Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Advanced Liver Cancer Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Advanced Liver Cancer Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Advanced Liver Cancer Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Advanced Liver Cancer Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Advanced Liver Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Advanced Liver Cancer Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Advanced Liver Cancer Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

