Global Wearable Medical Devices Market is Predicted to Reach USD 185 Billion by 2032 | DelveInsight

The global wearable medical devices market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the increasing burden of chronic diseases, the adoption of remote patient monitoring, and swift technological progress. Equipped with compact sensors, AI-powered analytics, and 5G connectivity, these devices are transitioning from simple fitness trackers to vital healthcare tools that enable proactive and connected care.

DelveInsight’s Wearable Medical Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading wearable medical devices companies’ market shares, challenges, wearable medical devices market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market wearable medical devices companies in the market.

Wearable Medical Devices Market Summary

The global wearable medical devices market is expected to increase from USD 43 billion in 2024 to USD 185 billion by 2032, reflecting strong and sustained growth.

in 2024 to by 2032, reflecting strong and sustained growth. The global wearable medical devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~20% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032. The leading companies working in the wearable medical devices market include Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Dexcom, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, OMRON Corporation, ResMed, Becton, Dickinson and Company, iRhythm Technologies, Inc., Withings, Vital Connect, Inc., Masimo Corporation, Insulet Corporation, Zoll Medical Corporation, Biotricity Inc., Nuvo Group, Ypsomed, and others.

and others. Among all the regions, North America is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the wearable medical devices market during the forecast period.

In the product type segment of the wearable medical devices market, the diagnostic & monitoring devices category accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Wearable Medical Devices Market

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Rising cases of cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, respiratory conditions, and other chronic illnesses are driving demand for continuous monitoring solutions, where wearable devices play a vital role.

Shift Toward Preventive and Personalized Healthcare

Consumers and healthcare providers are increasingly prioritizing preventive care and personalized health management, where wearables offer real-time data and actionable insights.

Technological Advancements

Improvements in sensor technologies, miniaturization, battery life, wireless connectivity, and integration with AI/ML are enhancing device accuracy, usability, and appeal.

Rising Health Awareness and Fitness Trends

Consumers are more health-conscious, driving adoption of fitness trackers, smartwatches, and wearable biosensors that bridge the gap between lifestyle devices and medical-grade equipment.

Integration with Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring

The expansion of telemedicine, especially post-COVID-19, has accelerated the demand for connected devices that enable remote patient monitoring and reduce hospital visits.

Regulatory Approvals and Expanding Clinical Applications

Increasing FDA and CE clearances for medical-grade wearables (e.g., ECG, glucose monitoring, arrhythmia detection) are broadening clinical adoption and trust in these devices.

Regional Wearable Medical Devices Market Insights

In 2024, North America, driven primarily by the U.S., commanded nearly 43% of the global wearable medical devices market. This dominance is supported by robust healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare spending per capita, and a strong innovation ecosystem. Growth is being propelled by the dual adoption of clinical-grade devices in hospitals and consumer-focused wearables, many of which are now gaining FDA approvals for medical use, increasingly bridging consumer health with clinical care. The U.S. continues to serve as a hub for technological advancements and reimbursement-backed uptake of remote monitoring solutions.

Europe is establishing itself as a significant growth region for wearable medical devices, supported by both mature healthcare systems and the expanding use of home healthcare solutions. Market expansion is driven by the region’s aging demographics, rising prevalence of chronic illnesses, and government initiatives in digital health, including Germany’s DiGA framework and the EU’s European Health Data Space (EHDS) project.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the fastest expansion, with a striking CAGR of 24.7%. Growth here is fueled by its large population base, increasing middle-class healthcare expenditure, and the highest global prevalence of diabetes and hypertension. Governments in China, India, Japan, and South Korea are prioritizing digital health development, strengthening telemedicine networks, and encouraging local manufacturing of wearables, which is driving down costs and accelerating adoption. Widespread smartphone usage and affordable data connectivity further support mHealth integration, while regional startups and tech giants are rapidly innovating in AI-powered diagnostics and connected healthcare platforms. Consequently, APAC is emerging not only as a key growth engine but also as a potential trendsetter in shaping cost-effective, scalable, and technology-driven healthcare delivery.

Recent Developmental Activities in the Wearable Medical Devices Market

In May 2025, Masimo Corporation received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Masimo W1 watch. This approval expanded the watch's indications to include continuous and spot-check measurements of heart rate and oxygen saturation (SpO2), making it a viable option for a range of clinical settings.

received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Masimo W1 watch. This approval expanded the watch's indications to include continuous and spot-check measurements of heart rate and oxygen saturation (SpO2), making it a viable option for a range of clinical settings. In April 2025, WHOOP, Inc. obtained FDA clearance for its WHOOP ECG feature. This clearance validates the feature's ability to provide a single-lead electrocardiogram, enabling it to detect and provide notifications for certain heart rhythm irregularities. This approval represents a significant step for a consumer-grade device moving into a more medical-focused space

obtained FDA clearance for its WHOOP ECG feature. This clearance validates the feature's ability to provide a single-lead electrocardiogram, enabling it to detect and provide notifications for certain heart rhythm irregularities. This approval represents a significant step for a consumer-grade device moving into a more medical-focused space In April 2025, VitalConnect, Inc. received FDA 510(k) clearance for its VitalRhythm biosensor. The approval validates the device's ability to continuously monitor and record an ECG, heart rate, and respiratory rate, enhancing its utility for remote patient monitoring.

Wearable Medical Devices Overview

Wearable medical devices are transforming healthcare by enabling continuous monitoring, real-time data collection, and proactive disease management outside of traditional clinical settings. These devices, which include smartwatches, biosensors, fitness trackers, and implantable wearables, can track vital signs such as heart rate, blood pressure, oxygen saturation, glucose levels, and even sleep patterns. By providing clinicians and patients with actionable health insights, wearable technology supports early diagnosis, personalized treatment, and improved adherence to care plans. The integration of artificial intelligence and wireless connectivity further enhances their utility, making remote patient monitoring and telemedicine more effective.

Wearable Medical Devices Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Wearable Medical Devices Market CAGR ~20% Wearable Medical Devices Market Size by 2032 USD 185 Billion Key Wearable Medical Devices Companies Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Dexcom, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, OMRON Corporation, ResMed, Becton, Dickinson and Company, iRhythm Technologies, Inc., Withings, Vital Connect, Inc., Masimo Corporation, Insulet Corporation, Zoll Medical Corporation, Biotricity Inc., Nuvo Group, Ypsomed, and others

Wearable Medical Devices Market Assessment

Wearable Medical Devices Market Segmentation Wearable Medical Devices Market Segmentation By Product Type: Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices (Vital Sign Monitoring Devices, Sleep Monitoring Devices, Neuromonitoring Devices, Electrocardiographs Fetal and Obstetric Devices, and Others), Therapeutic Devices (Pain Management Devices, Insulin Delivery Devices, Respiratory Therapy Devices, Rehabilation Devices, and Others) Wearable Medical Devices Market Segmentation By Device Type: Smartwatches, Wrist Bands, Smart Clothing, Wearable Patches, and Others Wearable Medical Devices Market Segmentation By Device Grade: Consumer Grade Wearable Medical Devices, Clinically Grade Wearable Medical Devices Wearable Medical Devices Market Segmentation By Application: General Health and Fitness, Remote Patient Monitoring, and Home Healthcare Wearable Medical Devices Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online Wearable Medical Devices Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Wearable Medical Devices Market Report Introduction 2 Wearable Medical Devices Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Wearable Medical Devices Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Wearable Medical Devices Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Wearable Medical Devices Market Layout 8 Wearable Medical Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

