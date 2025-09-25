Flock Safety Launches Flock Aerodome™ Drone as Automated Security for Private Enterprises

Atlanta, GA, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flock Safety , the leading safety technology platform dedicated to creating thriving communities, today announced the launch of Flock Aerodome™ Drone as Automated Security (DAS), a turnkey, enterprise-ready aviation solution that gives private sector security teams rapid aerial visibility and broader coverage across expansive facilities at the tap of a button.

“Security leaders are being asked to protect more with less across bigger footprints, tighter budgets, and real staffing constraints,” said Rahul Sidhu, VP of Aviation at Flock Safety. “Flock Aerodome DAS gives them a ‘guard in the sky,’ putting eyes on the scene in seconds and turning blind alarms into informed action.”

The Flock Aerodome DAS solution is ideal for critical infrastructure sites like transportation hubs, energy facilities, healthcare campuses, warehouses and logistics sites, and retail locations with large physical footprints. As organized retail crime remains high, with retailers reporting a 93% increase in shoplifting incidents in 2024, speeding up response times is paramount for personnel security, shrinkage mitigation, and cost savings.

By combining the responsiveness of a guard, the reach of a camera network, and the speed of automation, Flock Aerodome DAS becomes a true force multiplier for security teams. In the initial moments of a security incident, Flock Aerodome DAS enables rapid response and detection while also lowering costs by reducing human resources to respond to false alarms and reliance on a large number of guards to monitor a location.

Built on Flock’s proven Drone as First Responder (DFR) technology, already trusted by law enforcement across the country, Flock Aerodome DAS is now available to commercial organizations.

Key capabilities include:

Near-instant coverage at scale : Each dock can cover up to a roughly 3.5-mile radius (about 38 sq. miles) with flight times of up to 45 minutes, enabling rapid response across warehouses, rail yards, hospital campuses, ports, malls, and business parks.



Each dock can cover up to a roughly 3.5-mile radius (about 38 sq. miles) with flight times of up to 45 minutes, enabling rapid response across warehouses, rail yards, hospital campuses, ports, malls, and business parks. Operator-initiated, automated flight : In response to a camera or audio alert, an operator clicks one button to dispatch the drone. From there, the drone autonomously flies to the incident location, providing live HD and thermal video for real-time verification and response.



: In response to a camera or audio alert, an operator clicks one button to dispatch the drone. From there, the drone autonomously flies to the incident location, providing live HD and thermal video for real-time verification and response. Works with your existing tech stack: The system seamlessly integrates into business’ existing common alarm panels, video management systems (VMS), and access control systems, as well as Flock’s broader platform (e.g., License Plate Reader vehicle alerts) via FlockOS .



The system seamlessly integrates into business’ existing common alarm panels, video management systems (VMS), and access control systems, as well as Flock’s broader platform (e.g., License Plate Reader vehicle alerts) via . Safety & compliance : Flock Aerodome DAS operates under FAA Part 107 with site-specific approvals and waivers, including Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), where applicable. It also includes geofencing, obstacle avoidance, precision landing, and full flight logging.



Flock Aerodome DAS operates under FAA Part 107 with site-specific approvals and waivers, including Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), where applicable. It also includes geofencing, obstacle avoidance, precision landing, and full flight logging. Enterprise-grade ROI: The system acts as a force multiplier by extending the reach of existing security teams, reducing false alarms, and accelerating response times, without the rising costs of additional personnel.

The system is backed by Flock’s public safety track record, with comprehensive deployment, training, and ongoing customer success to ensure every site is set up for long-term reliability and compliance.

Today’s news follows the recent launch of Flock Business Network , the first-ever connectivity hub that allows private sector organizations to work together to solve and prevent crime. Flock Safety’s partner base spans over 1,000 businesses, including four of the NRF Top 10 Retailers, seven of the 10 largest shopping malls, and 10 of the 40 largest U.S. health systems.

To request a demo, visit the website here .

About Flock Safety