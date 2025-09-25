No-Code Web3 Startup PoobahAI Attracts Over 4,000 Builders Ahead of Launch

Fort Worth, Texas, USA, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PoobahAI , the AI-powered no-code platform making Web3 development as simple as building a website, today announced it has surpassed 4,000 developers and creators on its waitlist. The milestone demonstrates strong global demand for easier, faster, and more affordable ways to build in Web3.

The waitlist gives early adopters priority access to PoobahAI’s newest platform, a no-code environment where anyone can design and launch blockchain applications without needing advanced technical skills. Using drag-and-drop components called Digital Objects (covering everything from tokens to NFTs to DeFi functions), users can assemble complete decentralized apps and deploy them across multiple blockchains in weeks instead of months.

By combining simplicity with enterprise-grade security, PoobahAI enables solo builders, startups, and established enterprises to reduce development costs by up to 90% while unlocking innovation opportunities.

Globally, fewer than 0.5% of the world’s 28.7 million software developers work in Web3, citing high costs, steep technical barriers, and fragmented tooling as obstacles. PoobahAI is designed to remove those barriers by enabling builders to turn ideas into applications without needing to code, cutting development timelines drastically.

“This milestone confirms what we’ve believed from the start: innovators everywhere are looking for tools that make Web3 accessible,” commented Dana Love, PhD, President and Chairman of PoobahAI.



“More than 4,000 people have already raised their hands to build with PoobahAI, even before launch. That demand speaks volumes about how badly the market needs this.”

Early adopters on the waitlist will gain priority access as PoobahAI rolls out its beta program later this year.

About PoobahAI

PoobahAI is an AI-powered no-code platform democratizing Web3 development, empowering entrepreneurs, innovators, and developers to turn ideas into blockchains, tokens, and MVPs in weeks, not months. Founded in July 2025 by AI and Web3 experts, including Dana Love, PhD, Brendan Cooper, Mant Hawkins, and Leif Sørensen, PoobahAI fuses cutting-edge AI with blockchain to cut development time by 60% and costs by 90%. At launch, PoobahAI offers a multi-chain CLI, a drag-and-drop App Builder powered by more than three dozen audited Digital Objects, and nearly a dozen showcase applications spanning real-world asset tokenization, secure cross-chain DeFi swaps without bridges, and a robust NFT auction platform.