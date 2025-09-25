ÍL Fund: Switch auction in relation to the purchase of IBN 38 0101 against RIKS 34 1016

On Tuesday 30 September 2025, ÍL Fund will hold a switch auction. In the auction, to be held between 10:30 and 11:00 hrs., ÍL Fund offers to purchase IBN 38 0101 (IS0000001162) at a clean price of 42.7676, which is equivalent to a yield of 3.45%, against the delivery of the inflation-linked government bond series RIKS 34 1016 (IS0000037737) at a clean price of 104.1411, which is equivalent to a yield of 2.97%. The auction results will be announced publicly at 12:00 on the auction date.

Bids for the inflation-linked bond series shall be submitted as nominal amounts.

The settlement date is Tuesday 7 October 2025.

ÍL Fund reserves the right to accept bids in part or to reject all bids.

The arranger for the switch auction is Government Debt Management, a department of the Central Bank of Iceland. Primary dealers in government securities are invited to act as intermediaries for the transactions (Arion banki hf., Fossar Investment Bank hf., Íslandsbanki hf., Kvika banki hf. and Landsbankinn hf.). The Bloomberg trading and auction system will be used.

Owners of IBN 38 0101 that are interested in participating in the switch auction are advised to contact primary dealers in Treasury securities.

The terms of auction can be found in the attachment.

Further information can be obtained from:

For the arranger: Government Debt Management, tel: +354 5699994, e-mail: lanamal@lanamal.is

Attachment