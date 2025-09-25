DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Gaylord Specialty Healthcare Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

WALLINGFORD, Conn., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP, based in suburban Philadelphia, is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Gaylord Specialty Healthcare (“Gaylord”). Gaylord learned of a data breach on or about December 19, 2024.

About Gaylord Specialty Healthcare

Gaylord Specialty Healthcare is a long-term acute care hospital for individuals who need intensive medical rehabilitation following an acute illness, traumatic accident, or another serious health event.

What happened?

Between December 16 and 19, 2024, Gaylord experienced a cybersecurity incident that disrupted their network connectivity. They later attributed the disruption to a ransomware attack perpetrated by the SafePay group. Gaylord conducted a forensic investigation and, on August 25, 2025, determined that the hackers obtained 160GB of personal data.

The stolen data may include names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, passport numbers, payment card and financial account details, as well as medical and health insurance data.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a letter concerning the Gaylord data breach, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek redress for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Gaylord data breach.

