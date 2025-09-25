Motley Fool Asset Management To Launch Series of New ETFs to Complete Core Portfolio Allocations

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motley Fool Asset Management (MFAM) announced today that it has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a new suite of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) designed to meet the rising demand for disciplined, research-driven investment strategies. Rooted in The Motley Fool LLC’s (TMF) long-standing philosophy of long-term, buy-and-hold investing, the 15 new products are built to provide transparent, scalable portfolio solutions tailored to a variety of risk appetites. Representing the first phase of the firm’s next ETF product rollout, the funds are intended to help investors stay invested with confidence through volatile and uncertain market cycles.

“We’re building a complete set of offerings—one that includes core exposures, thematic strategies, and risk-aware approaches by expanding into ETF structures tied to our in-house indices,” said Kelsey Mowrey, President of Motley Fool Asset Management. “Our goal is to equip investors with the ability to build a comprehensive portfolio, delivered with the same transparency and process rigor that have defined our approach since 2008.”

The new index-based products will track MFAM’s constellation of market indices, which are constructed from the recommendation universe of companies featured in newsletters published by The Motley Fool, LLC or are among the 150 highest rated U.S. companies in The Motley Fool, LLC ’s analyst opinion database (the "TMF Index Universe"). Each index applies a transparent, rules-based methodology tailored to a specific investment goal, which span broad equity exposure, factor tilts like growth or value, and risk-managed approaches. The newly filed actively-managed products will be constructed from companies in the TMF Index Universe and companies tracked by MFAM analysts.

“From day one, our goal with the indices was to distill the core of our investment philosophy into systematic strategies—strategies that don’t chase the market, but instead reflect how we think great portfolios should be built,” said Tony Arsta, Chief Investment Officer of Motley Fool Asset Management. “At Motley Fool Asset Management, we’ve always believed in making disciplined, Foolish investing accessible to more people. These ETFs are designed to give investors transparent, scalable access to our time-tested approach grounded in real performance history and built to help investors pursue long-term success.”

Motley Fool Asset Management currently manages a family of ETFs that reflect its long-term investment philosophy, including the Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC), the Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (TMFE), the Motley Fool Next Index ETF (TMFX), the Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (TMFG), the Motley Fool Mid Cap Growth ETF (TMFM), and the Motley Fool Small Cap Growth ETF (TMFS). These new ETF filings represent a continuation of that approach—broadening investor access to strategies grounded in fundamental research and intentional portfolio design.

“Investors are looking for more than just market exposure—they want portfolios that reflect how they think about businesses and risk,” said Bill Mann, Chief Investment Strategist at Motley Fool Asset Management. “These ETFs will be designed for investors who want strategies built on research and conviction and tools that reflect a long-term mindset and a clear view of what they own and why.”

For more information, please contact Kelsey Mowrey, President of Motley Fool Asset Management or visit www.fooletfs.com .

Media Contact:

mfam@kcsa.com

About Motley Fool Asset Management:

Motley Fool Asset Management, LLC (“MFAM”) is the investment adviser to ETFs with $2.5 billion in assets under management. MFAM is a wholly owned subsidiary of Motley Fool Investment Management, LLC, whose parent company, The Motley Fool Holdings, Inc., is a multimedia financial-services holding company.

MFAM is an investment firm with six proprietary ETFs. MFAM is an affiliate of The Motley Fool, LLC (“TMF”), a separate legal entity, offering investors a way to put the Foolish philosophy to work without having to pick stocks themselves. Currently MFAM proudly offers three actively managed ETFs, and three passive ETFs. Together, their products can work in combinations to potentially create a complete, well-diversified equity portfolio. Individually, they can add additional layers of diversification that can differ from broad market performance.

Disclosures

A registration statement containing a preliminary prospectus relating to the shares of each ETF has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, but has not yet been declared effective. Information contained herein is subject to completion or amendment. These securities may not be sold nor may offers be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This communication shall not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration nor qualification under securities laws of any such state.

An indication of interest in response to this advertisement will involve no obligation or commitment of any kind.

The information contained in the prospectus is not complete and may be changed. No sales of the shares of an ETF may be made until the registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission is effective.

Motley Fool Asset Management’s ETFs are each a series of The RBB Fund, Inc. and are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

The investment advisor for each fund is Motley Fool Asset Management, LLC (“MFAM”). MFAM is a wholly owned subsidiary of Motley Fool Investment Management, LLC, whose parent company, The Motley Fool Holdings, Inc., which is a multimedia financial-services holding company. MFAM, an affiliate of The Motley Fool, LLC (“TMF”), is a separate legal entity. No TMF analyst is involved in the investment decision-making or daily operations of MFAM. With respect to its actively-managed funds, MFAM does not attempt to track any TMF services and, as such, those funds may diverge completely from TMF’s services.

All investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. Each of MFAM funds invests in particular market capitalizations or qualification distinct to that individual fund, including small cap stocks and mid cap stocks, thus each fund’s performance will be especially sensitive to market conditions that particularly affect that fund’s particular market. Some funds are non-diversified, which means its NAV, market price and total returns may fluctuate or fall more than a diversified fund. Gains or losses on a single stock may have a greater impact on any of MFAM’s funds. For these and other reasons, there is no guarantee any of MFAM funds will achieve its particular, stated objective.

Please consider the charges, risks, expenses, and investment objectives carefully before you invest. Please see the prospectuses for the Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF, the Motley Fool Mid Cap Growth ETF, the Motley Fool 100 ETF, the Motley Fool Small Cap Growth ETF, the Motley Fool Next Index ETF and the Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF containing this and other information. Read it carefully before you invest or send money. Visit www.fooletfs.com (the “Site”) to read these prospectuses.

NON-U.S. RESIDENTS AND APPLICABLE LAW. The Site is hosted in the United States of America. MFAM and their representatives may transact business only in states where they are registered, excluded, or exempted from state registration requirements. MFAM makes no representations or warranties that the pages or other materials on the Site are appropriate for use outside the United States. If you choose to access the Site from a location outside the United States, you do so at your own risk and are responsible for complying with all applicable local laws. No investment product or service referred to on this site is intended to be made available in any country or other jurisdiction where such availability (or offer or sale of such product or service) would violate applicable laws or regulations. This Site will not be considered a solicitation for or offering of any investment product or service to any person in any jurisdiction where such solicitation or offering would be illegal.