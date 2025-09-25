Harrow Launches Harrow Access for All (HAFA)

HAFA to Expand Harrow’s Innovative Market Access Model Across Ophthalmic Portfolio

Program will be available in late 2025 through the HarrowAccess.com Portal



NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harrow (Nasdaq: HROW), a leading provider of ophthalmic disease management solutions in North America, today announced the launch of Harrow Access for All (“HAFA”), expanding Harrow’s commitment to make it easier and more affordable for patients to access Harrow’s full range of branded, generic, and compounded ophthalmic medications. HAFA builds on the success of the VEVYE® Access for All (“VAFA”) initiative, which launched in March 2025 with a strong reception from both physicians and patients.

VAFA was designed to improve access and affordability to VEVYE® (cyclosporine ophthalmic solution) 0.1%, a prescription medication indicated for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. By addressing cost and administrative barriers, VAFA quickly demonstrated the benefits of a patient-first, patient-focused access model, with VEVYE prescriptions growing 66% in the second quarter of 2025.

HAFA now expands this proprietary patient access model from a single product to encompass Harrow’s comprehensive ophthalmic portfolio of branded, authorized generics (AGx), and compounded ophthalmic medications. Beginning in late 2025 and expanding into 2027, HAFA will provide a single, unified access point for prescribers and patients, offering affordability, streamlined prescribing, and predictable access. The platform creates a simpler, more predictable path to treatment—supporting better outcomes for patients and greater efficiency for physicians.

“The launch of HAFA is the culmination of five years of work, which began in 2019 as we expanded beyond our market-leading ImprimisRx brand of compounded products, adding a portfolio of more than 15 branded ophthalmic products. We have always believed that our primary job is to serve eyecare professionals and provide what they need to offer optimal care for their patients. In line with this belief, HAFA will serve as the ‘Amazon for Ophthalmology’ – a seamless and unified platform, offering white-glove service that allows physicians to focus on patient care rather than managing paperwork, and dealing with pharmacy and pharmaceutical issues,” said Mark L. Baum, Chief Executive Officer of Harrow. “As a company committed to reducing access barriers in the ophthalmic space, we recognize that affordability and ease of access are key components of being innovative. HAFA is designed to remove the financial and logistical obstacles that too often prevent patients from receiving timely access. Our goal is to ensure that every patient, regardless of insurance status or financial means, can access our sight-preserving medications without delay.”

Baum continued, “With the launch of HAFA, Harrow reaffirms its role not only as a leader in ophthalmic innovation, but as a dedicated advocate for patient access and affordability. HAFA is an investment in our business, our customers, our healthcare partners, and most of all, in the patients we serve every day.”

HAFA Program Highlights:

Predictable, Affordable Pricing Eligible commercially insured patients may pay as little as $0, with out-of-pocket costs for all eligible patients capped at $59, ensuring treatment affordability regardless of coverage status.



The HAFA program will be implemented in three phases: Phase 1 (Q4 2025 Launch Expected): Covers the majority of Harrow’s specialty product portfolio, including the upcoming launch of BYQLOVI™ (clobetasol propionate ophthalmic suspension) 0.05%. Eligible patients will pay as little as $0 and no more than $59 out-of-pocket, significantly improving affordability while driving early adoption. Phase 2 (First Half of 2026 Launch Expected): Covers the majority of Harrow’s specialty product portfolio, and will include an expanded portfolio of AGx offerings, ensuring continued and improved patient access. Phase 3 (2027 Launch Expected): HAFA will ultimately extend across Harrow’s full portfolio of specialty, AGx, and compounded medicines. For eligible patients not covered by insurance, the program ensures uninterrupted access by offering an AGx or affordable cash-pay options, depending on the product, with compounded medication alternatives available as appropriate for the individual patients—guaranteeing that every patient can receive the medication they need.



Streamlined HarrowAccess.com Portal

HAFA will incorporate a unique centralized portal that transforms the prescribing process into a seamless, hassle-free experience for both physicians and patients. The HarrowAccess.com portal will offer access to Harrow’s portfolio of specialty, generic, and compounded ophthalmic medications and Harrow-affiliated partner products. Prescribers will be able to create protocol decision trees for their practice and ensure that patients are able to access the most appropriate medication, approved by their doctor, based on an individual’s coverage circumstances. This technology is built to streamline prior authorizations and reduce administrative burden, helping prescribers save time, provide visibility, and improve efficiency. The platform gives physicians an all-in-one solution to manage prescriptions—enabling them to prescribe, refill, track, and respond to patient needs with greater efficiency.





“My top priority is ensuring that patients have access to the treatments they need without unnecessary barriers. My experience with the launch of VAFA has been a game-changer in this regard. It's remarkably straightforward for both physicians and patients to navigate, reducing administrative burden and accelerating time to therapy,” said Dr. Ivan Mac, M.D., a board-certified ophthalmologist and founder of Metrolina Eye Associates in Matthews, NC. “Most importantly, it enables more of my patients, regardless of their insurance status, to access VEVYE or any of the Harrow products – with confidence. It's reassuring to know that we have a program that truly puts patients first, and I am grateful that Harrow has extended this initiative through HAFA to their broad portfolio of Ophthalmic medicines.”

“Access and affordability remain two of the most significant obstacles we face in relation to prescription medications as we seek to deliver consistent, high quality eyecare that improves patient outcomes,” said Dr. Cory Lappin, O.D., M.S., F.A.A.O., an Optometrist at the Dry Eye Center of Ohio in Cincinnati, OH. “HAFA directly tackles these challenges by streamlining the path from prescription to treatment while also making medications significantly more affordable for patients. This is the kind of patient-centered approach our industry has needed for years.”

All medications under the HAFA program are dispensed through PhilRx, Harrow’s specialty pharmacy partner, with convenient home delivery. Prescriptions are integrated directly through providers’ EMR systems, so patients automatically receive HAFA benefits – no copay cards, no extra steps.

About Harrow

Harrow, Inc. (Nasdaq: HROW) is a leading provider of ophthalmic disease management solutions in North America, offering a comprehensive portfolio of products that address conditions affecting both the front and back of the eye, such as dry eye disease, wet (or neovascular) age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, refractive errors, glaucoma and a range of other ocular surface conditions and retina diseases. Harrow was founded with a commitment to deliver safe, effective, accessible, and affordable medications that enhance patient compliance and improve clinical outcomes. For more information about Harrow, please visit harrow.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this release that are not historical facts may be considered such “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially and adversely from the statements contained herein. Some of the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those predicted include, among others, risks related to: liquidity or results of operations; our ability to successfully implement our business plan, develop and commercialize our products, product candidates and proprietary formulations in a timely manner or at all, identify and acquire additional products, manage our pharmacy operations, service our debt, obtain financing necessary to operate our business, recruit and retain qualified personnel, manage any growth we may experience and successfully realize the benefits of our previous acquisitions and any other acquisitions and collaborative arrangements we may pursue; competition from pharmaceutical companies, outsourcing facilities and pharmacies; general economic and business conditions, including inflation and supply chain challenges; regulatory and legal risks, including litigation matters, and other uncertainties related to our pharmacy operations and the pharmacy and pharmaceutical business in general; physician interest in and market acceptance of our current and any future formulations and compounding pharmacies generally. These and additional risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Harrow’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the SEC. Such documents may be read free of charge on the SEC’s web site at sec.gov . Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Harrow undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts: