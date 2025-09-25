Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Operating Results

ISSAQUAH, Wash., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today announced its operating results for the 16-week fourth quarter and the 52-week fiscal year ended August 31, 2025.

Net sales for the quarter increased 8.0 percent, to $84.4 billion, from $78.2 billion last year. Net sales for the fiscal year increased 8.1 percent, to $269.9 billion, from $249.6 billion last year.

Comparable sales for the fourth quarter and fiscal year were as follows:

16 Weeks 16 Weeks 52 Weeks 52 Weeks Adjusted* Adjusted* U.S. 5.1% 6.0% 6.2% 7.3% Canada 6.3% 8.3% 5.0% 8.3% Other International 8.6% 7.2% 4.8% 8.2% Total Company 5.7% 6.4% 5.9% 7.6% E-commerce 13.6% 13.5% 15.6% 16.1%

*Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $2.610 billion, $5.87 per diluted share, compared to $2.354 billion, $5.29 per diluted share, last year. Last year’s results included a net non-recurring tax benefit of $63 million, $0.14 per diluted share, related to a transfer pricing settlement, and true-ups of tax reserves. Net income for the fiscal year was $8.099 billion, $18.21 per diluted share, compared to $7.367 billion, $16.56 per diluted share, last year.

Costco currently operates 914 warehouses, including 629 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 110 in Canada, 42 in Mexico, 37 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 20 in Korea, 15 in Australia, 14 in Taiwan, seven in China, five in Spain, two in France, two in Sweden, and one each in Iceland, and New Zealand. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia.

A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. (PT) today, September 25, 2025, and will be available via a webcast on investor.costco.com (click “Events & Presentations”).

Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements.

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) 16 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended August 31, 2025 September 1, 2024 August 31, 2025 September 1, 2024 REVENUE Net sales $ 84,432 $ 78,185 $ 269,912 $ 249,625 Membership fees 1,724 1,512 5,323 4,828 Total revenue 86,156 79,697 275,235 254,453 OPERATING EXPENSES Merchandise costs 75,037 69,588 239,886 222,358 Selling, general and administrative 7,778 7,067 24,966 22,810 Operating income 3,341 3,042 10,383 9,285 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense (46 ) (49 ) (154 ) (169 ) Interest income and other, net 215 120 589 624 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,510 3,113 10,818 9,740 Provision for income taxes 900 759 2,719 2,373 NET INCOME $ 2,610 $ 2,354 $ 8,099 $ 7,367 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ 5.88 $ 5.30 $ 18.24 $ 16.59 Diluted $ 5.87 $ 5.29 $ 18.21 $ 16.56 Shares used in calculation (000’s): Basic 444,007 444,013 443,985 443,914 Diluted 444,706 444,977 444,803 444,759





COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in millions, except par value and share data) (unaudited) Subject to Reclassification August 31,

2025 September 1,

2024 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,161 $ 9,906 Short-term investments 1,123 1,238 Receivables, net 3,203 2,721 Merchandise inventories 18,116 18,647 Other current assets 1,777 1,734 Total current assets 38,380 34,246 OTHER ASSETS Property and equipment, net 31,909 29,032 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,725 2,617 Other long-term assets 4,085 3,936 TOTAL ASSETS $ 77,099 $ 69,831 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 19,783 $ 19,421 Accrued salaries and benefits 5,205 4,794 Accrued member rewards 2,677 2,435 Deferred membership fees 2,854 2,501 Other current liabilities 6,589 6,313 Total current liabilities 37,108 35,464 OTHER LIABILITIES Long-term debt, excluding current portion 5,713 5,794 Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,460 2,375 Other long-term liabilities 2,654 2,576 TOTAL LIABILITIES 47,935 46,209 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY Preferred stock $0.005 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock $0.005 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized; 443,237,000 and 443,126,000 shares issued and outstanding 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 8,282 7,829 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,770 ) (1,828 ) Retained earnings 22,650 17,619 TOTAL EQUITY 29,164 23,622 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 77,099 $ 69,831



