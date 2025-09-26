Plumbing Expert Catrina Aubry of Rochester Explains Emergency Plumbing Services for HelloNation

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What should homeowners do before a professional arrives when a sudden plumbing disaster strikes? That question is answered in a HelloNation article by Plumbing Expert Catrina Aubry of Mr. Rooter in Rochester, NY. The piece gives clear guidance on what actions protect a home and limit damage before a plumber can respond.

The article stresses that emergency plumbing in Rochester often begins with the simple step of finding and shutting off the main water valve. Aubry explains that the water shut-off valve in Rochester homes is often found in basements or near the incoming water line. Knowing how to use this valve can make the difference between a flooded room and a manageable cleanup. Testing the valve in advance is recommended, and every adult in the home should be shown how it works.

Once water is stopped, protecting belongings becomes the priority. Aubry notes that moving furniture, lifting rugs, and placing towels or buckets to catch water help minimize the spread. She adds that opening faucets can sometimes ease pressure in the system. In situations where electricity is involved, such as when water nears outlets, the best response is to stay away until professionals arrive.

The HelloNation article breaks down specific types of emergencies and how initial homeowner action changes with each one. Burst pipe emergency repair begins with shutting off the water supply and draining remaining water from the lines. For a leaking water heater, both the water and the power source need attention, whether it is electricity or gas. Sewer backups, Aubry explains, bring a higher health risk and require avoiding drain use entirely until a licensed Rochester plumber 24/7 can address the issue safely.

Seasonal risks are also covered. Winters in Western New York bring some of the most common calls for frozen pipes in Rochester winter. Pipes along outside walls, under sinks, or in unheated areas are especially vulnerable. The article advises homeowners to open cabinet doors and let warm air circulate. If the freeze is caught early, applying gentle heat with a hair dryer can sometimes restore flow before a rupture occurs.

Other seasons bring different challenges. Spring rainstorms and summer downpours may overwhelm drains, while autumn leaves clog gutters and force water into basements. According to the HelloNation article, each season creates new problems, but they all follow the same rule: quick, informed action can stop small issues from becoming major disasters.

Cost is another concern addressed directly. Many homeowners worry about calling a Rochester plumber 24/7, fearing a high bill. Aubry notes that plumbing service costs in Rochester do vary. They depend on the severity of the problem, the timing, and the work required. A minor leak may be affordable, while a burst pipe that damages drywall and flooring can be expensive. Acting quickly usually reduces cost, because shutting off the water early lowers the damage that needs repair.

The article also emphasizes preparation. Identifying and testing the water shut-off valve in Rochester homes is a crucial first step. Keeping a few simple supplies, such as buckets, towels, and a flashlight, makes emergencies easier to handle. Just as important is saving the phone number of a trusted Rochester plumber 24/7 so that help is always just a call away.

The HelloNation feature highlights that emergencies never arrive at a convenient time. A pipe may burst at night, a toilet may overflow during a holiday, or a water heater may fail in the coldest part of winter. By following the steps outlined by Plumbing Expert Catrina Aubry, homeowners can stay calm, protect their property, and buy valuable time for professionals to complete lasting repairs.

The full article, Emergency Plumbing Services in Rochester: What to Do Before Help Arrives , is available now on HelloNation. Plumbing Expert Catrina Aubry of Mr. Rooter in Rochester offers practical solutions that guide residents through the most stressful situations.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Patrick McCabe

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78d0ef0b-8c89-4a1c-946f-26530bd44378