Notice of AGM and posting of annual report and accounts

26 September 2025

Mothercare plc ("the Company")

NOTICE OF AGM AND POSTING OF ANNUAL REPORT

Mothercare plc has posted its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 29 March 2025 together with its Notice of Annual General Meeting (“AGM”).  

The AGM will be held at 11.00am on 12 November 2025 at Westside 1, London Road, Hemel Hempstead, HP3 9TD.

Shareholders are encouraged to submit their proxy votes ahead of the meeting and appoint the chair of the AGM as their proxy. Shareholders are also invited to send questions relating to the business of the meeting by email to: investorrelations@mothercare.com to be received by 11.00 am on 10 November 2025.

Copies of both the Annual Report and Accounts and the AGM Notice are available from the Company’s website at www.mothercareplc.com/investors.

Lynne Medini
Group Company Secretary
Mothercare plc

Investor and analyst enquiries to:
Mothercare plc                                Email: investorrelations@mothercare.com
Clive Whiley, Chairman
Andrew Cook, Chief Financial Officer

Deutsche Numis                          Tel: 020 7260 1000
(NOMAD & Joint Corporate Broker)         
Luke Bordewich

Cavendish Capital Markets                Tel: 020 7220 0500
(Joint Corporate Broker)        
Matt Goode

Media enquiries to:
MHP                                         Email: mothercare@mhpgroup.com
Rachel Farrington                        Tel: 07739 312199
Tim Rowntree                                


