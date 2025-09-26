Comcast Donates $40,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County (BGCFC) to Support Digital Opportunities for Students

Fresno, California, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comcast announced a $40,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County on Sept. 24. The funding will support a variety of after-school programs focused on technology and digital opportunities.

“At Comcast, we believe every student deserves access to tools and opportunities that will help them thrive in a digital world,” said Zenia Zaveri, Vice President of External Affairs for Comcast California. “This investment reflects our ongoing commitment to the communities we serve across the Central Valley. We’re proud to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County and the incredible work they do to empower local youth.”

For over 76 years, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County (BGCFC) has provided a safe place for youth to learn and grow in their 14 locations in the county. Their mission is to enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

Jason Hannold, President and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County, said the donation will have a meaningful impact. “We are deeply thankful to Comcast for their generous support,” said Hannold. “This funding will allow us to provide after-school programs that encourage students to build digital skills that will shape their futures. With this investment, we’re opening doors for youth in our communities to explore technology and build confidence, and that can be truly life changing.”

Comcast’s commitment to communities goes beyond investing in the network and aims to increase economic mobility for the local community and its residents. That’s why Comcast created Internet Essentials, a broadband adoption program that offers eligible households low-cost, high-speed Internet and affordable computers. Additionally, over the past three years, Comcast has invested more than $130.5 million in cash and in-kind donations into California nonprofits focused on helping people build digital skills, expanding WiFi-connected Lift Zones and funding connectivity and Internet adoption programs.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

ABOUT THE BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF FRESNO COUNTY

The mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County (BGCFC) is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. For 76 years, the BGCFC has provided a safe place for youth to learn and grow. We are a private, non-profit community-based organization that serves youth ages 6-18 at 14 locations in Fresno County. BGCFC is the largest youth-services organization in the County. For more information on how the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County is helping our community, visit www.bgcfresno.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn @BGCFresnoCounty.

