Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (OTCQB: DOGP) Subsidiary PrestoDoctor Expands Telehealth Cannabis Evaluations to Connecticut, Now Operating in 19 States Nationwide

Mesquite, NV — September 26, 2025 — Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (OTCQB: DOGP today announced that its subsidiary PrestoDoctor, a leading telemedicine platform for medical cannabis evaluations, is expanding services to Connecticut. With this addition, PrestoDoctor now operates in 19 states across the United States, further extending the Company’s decade-long track record of helping patients access medical cannabis care through secure and compliant telehealth.

Since launching in 2015, PrestoDoctor has provided care to over 500,000 patients nationwide, building one of the most established and trusted platforms for medical cannabis telehealth services. Over ten years of continuous operation, the platform has developed a reputation for compliance, convenience, and patient satisfaction, connecting individuals with licensed clinicians in their home states.

PrestoDoctor’s Connecticut launch aligns with state rules that permit telemedicine for medical marijuana certifications and require certifications to be issued by Connecticut-licensed physicians, PAs, or APRNs. The platform will connect patients with in-state clinicians and provide step-by-step guidance to complete the Department of Consumer Protection’s medical marijuana registration process.

“Our goal is to make compliant access to care faster and more convenient for qualified Connecticut patients,” said David Tobias, CEO of Dogecoin Cash. “For a decade, PrestoDoctor has proven its ability to deliver secure, patient-centered care through telehealth. With more than 500,000 patients served and 19 states now live, we are proud to expand into Connecticut and continue building on our leadership position in this space.”

Fully online appointments with Connecticut-licensed clinicians for qualifying conditions recognized by the state medical program.

with Connecticut-licensed clinicians for qualifying conditions recognized by the state medical program. Step-by-step guidance on state registration after a clinician issues a certification.

on state registration after a clinician issues a certification. Privacy and security consistent with PrestoDoctor’s established telehealth workflows in other states.

consistent with PrestoDoctor’s established telehealth workflows in other states. Flexible payments, including traditional payment methods as well as select cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USD Coin (USDC), and Tether (USDT).

About PrestoDoctor

Founded in 2015, PrestoDoctor has been operating for 10 years and has served over 500,000 patients across the United States. With its expansion into Connecticut, PrestoDoctor now operates in 19 states nationwide, providing an online experience focused on speed, privacy, and compliance. PrestoDoctor also offers patients the ability to pay for services using traditional methods or select cryptocurrencies, reflecting the Company’s commitment to accessible, modern, and forward-looking healthcare solutions.

About Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (OTCQB: DOGP)

Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (OTCQB: DOGP) is a publicly traded company with operations that include telehealth services through its subsidiary PrestoDoctor. For more information and Company disclosures, visit OTC Markets.

Investor & Media Contact

Dogecoin Cash, Inc.

Info@dogecoincashinc.com

Notices & Safe Harbor

Regulatory Notice (Connecticut): Medical marijuana certifications in Connecticut may be issued only by Connecticut-licensed physicians, physician assistants, or APRNs to qualifying patients who meet state criteria. Patients must complete state registration with the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection after receiving a certification from a clinician. Telemedicine is permitted for certifications pursuant to Public Act 23-97.

No Offer or Solicitation: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding the timing, availability, scope, and expected benefits of PrestoDoctor’s services in Connecticut and other markets. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including changes in laws or regulations, operational or licensing requirements, payer and patient adoption, competitive dynamics, and other factors described in the Company’s disclosures on OTC Markets. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.