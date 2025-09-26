Goranson Bain Ausley Attorneys Recognized in Top 10, Top 50, and Top 100 Texas Super Lawyers

AUSTIN, TX, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goranson Bain Ausley is proud to announce that several of its attorneys have been honored among the 2025 Super Lawyers “Top” lists, published by Thomson Reuters. These prestigious designations highlight attorneys who received the highest number of points in the rigorous Super Lawyers selection process.

Among the firm’s distinguished recognitions, Kelly Ausley-Flores was named to the Top 10 Texas Super Lawyers list, one of the most exclusive honors in the state.

2025 Top Super Lawyers Honorees from Goranson Bain Ausley

Kelly Ausley-Flores – Top 10 Texas Super Lawyers; Top 50 Women; Top 50 Central/West Texas; Top 100 Texas

Kris Algert – Top 50 Women; Top 50 Central/West Texas; Top 100 Texas

Aimee Pingenot Key – Top 50 Women; Top 100 Texas; Top 100 Dallas/Fort Worth

Chris Nickelson – Top 100 Texas; Top 100 Dallas/Fort Worth

Kathryn Murphy – Top 50 Women; Top 100 Texas; Top 100 Dallas/Fort Worth

Tom Greenwald – Top 100 Dallas/Fort Worth

“Having so many GBA lawyers recognized on the Top Super Lawyers lists is an extraordinary honor,” said Lindley Bain, Managing Partner. "These distinctions highlight the individual excellence, leadership, and trusted advocacy that define Goranson Bain Ausley.”

About Super Lawyers

Super Lawyers Top Lists recognize attorneys who have received the highest number of points in a patented, multiphase selection process. Annual selections are based on a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys in Texas.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley is the largest family law firm in Texas, building on a long-standing record of trustworthy, successful advocacy for clients. For more than 40 years, the firm has fostered a constructive and strategic approach to help clients protect assets, control costs, minimize disruption, and achieve the most advantageous results.

With 50 family law attorneys — including 32 Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization — GBA is recognized statewide for delivering exceptional client service across the full spectrum of divorce and family law matters.