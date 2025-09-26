UgoWork once again recognized among Canada’s Top Growing Companies

QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UgoWork™, a Canadian lithium-ion energy solutions provider specializing in the material handling industry, has been named to The Globe and Mail’s ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. Appearing on the list for a third consecutive year, UgoWork continues to stand out for its strong market presence and innovation-driven growth.

Published annually by The Globe and Mail’s Report on Business, the ranking shines a spotlight on organizations that demonstrate remarkable three-year growth. In the 2025 ranking, which covers the period from 2021 to 2024, UgoWork secured the #55 position in the Energy and Resources category, thanks to a verified revenue increase of 624%.

Reflecting on this year’s ranking, Philippe Beauchamp, President and CEO of UgoWork, highlighted the role of both customers and employees: “Being ranked for a third consecutive year confirms that growth comes when we stay disciplined and relentless in execution. Our customers trust us because we focus on solving their real challenges, and our team earns that trust every day by delivering with precision and intent.”

About Canada's Top Growing Companies

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an annual ranking program by The Globe and Mail that recognizes businesses demonstrating outstanding growth over a three-year period. The program showcases the remarkable accomplishments of Canadian companies across various industries and sectors.

About UgoWork

UgoWork is on a mission to eliminate energy waste in the material handling industry. We develop smart lithium-ion forklift batteries and charging infrastructure engineered for the real world: non-stop pressure, tough warehouse conditions, and constant changes on the floor. Beyond products, we address every energy challenge—from understanding power consumption and grid constraints to optimizing asset life and managing large-scale fleet transitions.

We’re vertically integrated, so we control the entire experience, from manufacturing to deployment to service, and training, including plug-and-play integration with your fleet and facility systems. UL Listed and OEM-approved, our solutions are proven safe and the easiest to use.

From our base in Québec, Canada, we power some of the largest S&P 500 and Fortune 500 operations across North America—making lift truck energy one less thing to worry about. Learn more at ugowork.com

