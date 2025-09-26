OTC Markets Group Welcomes Capstone Green Energy Holdings, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Capstone Green Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: CGEH), a leader in clean technology, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Capstone Green Energy Holdings, Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCID™ Basic Market.

Capstone Green Energy Holdings, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “CGEH.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“Trading on the OTCQX Market significantly enhances our visibility and expands access to a wider investor base,” said Vince Canino, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Green Energy. “This milestone underscores our ability to deliver on our commitments to strong governance, financial discipline, and long-term value creation.”

About Capstone Green Energy Holdings, Inc.

For nearly four decades, Capstone Green Energy has been a leader in clean technology, pioneering the use of microturbines to revolutionize how businesses manage their energy needs sustainably. In collaboration with our global network of dedicated distributors, we have shipped over 10,600 units to 88 countries, helping customers significantly reduce their carbon footprints through high-efficiency, on-site energy systems and microgrid solutions. Our commitment to a cleaner, more resilient energy future remains steadfast. Today, we offer a comprehensive range of microturbine products, from 65kW systems to multi-megawatt solutions, tailored to meet the specific needs of commercial, industrial, and utility-scale customers. In addition to our core microturbine technology, Capstone's growing portfolio includes flexible Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) offerings, such as build-own & transfer models, PPA's, lease to own and rental solutions, are designed to provide maximum value and energy security. In our pursuit of cutting-edge energy solutions, Capstone has forged strategic partnerships to expand our impact and capabilities. Through these collaborations, we proudly offer advanced technologies that leverage renewable gas and heat recovery solutions - further enhancing the sustainability, efficiency, and reliability of our clients' operations. These integrated offerings reflect our commitment to building a cleaner, more responsible energy future.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com. Follow Capstone Green Energy on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , and YouTube .

Capstone Green Energy Investor and investment media inquiries: 818-407-3628 or ir@CGRNenergy.com

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com