XRP Tundra Presale Introduces Dual-Token Structure Alongside XRP Ecosystem

XRP Tundra presale introduces a dual-token model on Solana and XRPL, combining fixed launch prices with independent audits and verification.

LISBON, Portugal, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRP Tundra’s presale entered Phase 3, unveiling a dual-token framework that extends the XRP ecosystem with governance and utility functions across two blockchains. The project has published fixed launch prices of $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X, setting defined parameters for early participants.

The presale has attracted interest from investors seeking exposure beyond XRP’s transactional role. By combining Solana’s performance environment with the XRP Ledger’s settlement layer, the project positions itself as a cross-chain initiative built around transparency and accessibility.

Dual-Token Framework

The presale distributes two assets under one contribution. TUNDRA-S, launched on Solana, is designed for utility applications, while TUNDRA-X, issued on XRPL, anchors governance and reserves. Each purchase of TUNDRA-S also provides free allocations of TUNDRA-X.

In the current Phase 3, TUNDRA-S is priced at $0.041 with a 17% bonus, while free TUNDRA-X allocations are valued at $0.0205. A total of 40,000,000 TUNDRA-S — equal to 40% of its 100,000,000 supply — is designated for presale participants. On XRPL, 80,000,000 TUNDRA-X out of the 200,000,000 total supply is allocated to the presale.

Allocation and Supply

The combined token supply is capped at 300,000,000, divided into 200,000,000 TUNDRA-X and 100,000,000 TUNDRA-S. Allocations are as follows:

80,000,000 TUNDRA-X to presale participants

50,000,000 TUNDRA-X for ecosystem rewards under capped emissions

20,000,000 TUNDRA-X for ecosystem development and partnerships

20,000,000 TUNDRA-X to the team and advisors under vesting schedules

30,000,000 TUNDRA-X for liquidity and strategic reserves





Distributions are drawn from pre-funded pools, ensuring predictability and avoiding inflationary issuance tied to new deposits.

Security and Verification

To reinforce transparency, XRP Tundra has completed three independent audits: Cyberscope , Solidproof , and Freshcoins . Each reviewed code integrity, tokenomics, and potential vulnerabilities.

The founding team has also undergone KYC verification with Vital Block , adding identity assurance uncommon in early presale launches.

“By combining Solana’s performance with the XRP Ledger’s stability, we designed a structure that connects governance and utility in one model,” the XRP Tundra team said.

About XRP Tundra

XRP Tundra is a cross-chain project developed to expand XRP’s role in digital finance. Its features include a dual-token system linking Solana and XRPL, with future development plans such as GlacierChain, a DeFi layer for XRP incorporating lending, automated market makers, and derivatives.

The presale arrives as XRP trades in the $3.00 range, supported by institutional inflows and legal clarity. While established cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to anchor the market, XRP Tundra positions itself as a complementary initiative, offering fixed presale pricing and transparent token allocations for participants seeking long-term exposure.

Official Channels

Website: https://www.xrptundra.com/

Medium: https://medium.com/@xrptundra

Telegram: https://t.me/xrptundra

X (Twitter): https://x.com/Xrptundra

Media Contact

Tim Fénix

Email: contact@xrptundra.com

