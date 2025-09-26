NetworkNewsAudio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) on Junior Mining Standout Designed to Thrive

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled “Wall Street Wants Cash Flow—And This Gold Market Is Finally Delivering,” featuring ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF).

The junior mining sector is notoriously high risk, with fewer than 0.1% of exploration projects ever becoming producing mines. Many juniors become stuck in perpetual drilling cycles, diluting shareholders without ever reaching production. For investors seeking real returns, this creates frustration and underscores the importance of selectivity.

This is where ESGold stands out. With cash flow expected in early 2026, fully funded and fully permitted operations, exploration upside without dilution, and a scalable model applicable to legacy mining assets worldwide, ESGold has emerged as part of a new class of near-term producers designed to thrive in this cycle.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) is a fully permitted, preproduction resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold’s flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with district-scale discovery potential.

