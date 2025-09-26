Snail Games Announces Participation in the 2025 Steam Autumn Sale Lowering Cost Entry For ARK: Survival Ascended, Bellwright, and Indie Portfolio

CULVER CITY, Calif., Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the “Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, announced its participation in this year’s Steam Autumn Sale, starting from September 29, 2025 through October 6, 2025. By featuring flagship titles, early access projects, and indie publishing partnerships, Snail aims to leverage this event as an opportunity to showcase portfolio depth, increase visibility, and potentially broaden its player base across multiple market segments.

Featured Discounts and Content Highlights:

ARK: Survival Ascended – 50% Off – Jump into the ultimate dinosaur survival adventure at 50% off and experience ARK like never before.

Snail views seasonal promotions as a key element of its broader publishing strategy. During the recent Annual Steam Publisher Sale Event in June, significant discounts on many of its titles helped drive in-game engagement and sustained momentum throughout the month. Following the sale, ARK: Survival Evolved experienced a notable resurgence in both player engagement and sales, with over 3.8x total units sold, average daily sales increasing by 3,022% compared to prior months in 2025 and concurrent players peaking at 65,885 during the recent Steam Publisher Sale. These seasonal promotional events are designed to lower barriers to entry, making it easier for new players to explore established franchises while also drawing attention to early access projects still in active development. By participating in the Steam Autumn Sale, the Company aims to continue driving engagement for its established games while increasing exposure for indie and up-and-coming titles. This multifaceted approach has the potential to both diversify Snail’s player base and strengthen long-term engagement across its portfolio.



