Acuity Insights Recognized as One of Canada’s Top Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail’s Report on Business

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Insights , the leading provider of admissions assessment, program management, and analytics solutions for higher education, announces it has been recognized on The Globe and Mail’s list of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, ranking Canadian companies by three-year revenue growth. Acuity Insights ranked No. 328 and earned its spot with a three-year growth of 78%.

Acuity Insights is dedicated to unlocking future professionals’ full potential through innovative products, services, and insights designed to foster success.

Acuity’s Casper situational judgment test is the most widely used SJT in higher education, supporting defensible applicant reviews. One45 leads the market in medical education program management, while Analytics is a solution delivering critical insights to support both program and student success.

“Earning a place once again on The Globe and Mail’s list of Canada’s fastest-growing companies is both an honour and a reflection of how far we’ve come,” said Matt Holland, CEO of Acuity Insights. “Our growth is driven by the passion and expertise of our team and the trust of our partners around the world. For six consecutive years, this recognition has reinforced our commitment to advancing higher education with innovative solutions that help programs and students thrive.”

About Canada’s Top Growing Companies Ranking

Canada’s Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019 to celebrate the achievements of innovative businesses in Canada. To qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill revenue requirements.

In total, 400 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking. The full list of 2025 winners, along with editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is also published online here .

“Our annual ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies reflects the sector-spanning ingenuity of this country’s entrepreneurs and corporate leaders,” says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “And we think it’s important to tell their stories, to help inspire the next generation of up-and-comers across the country.”

About Acuity Insights

Acuity Insights is the leading provider of admissions assessment, program management, and analytics solutions for higher education. The company’s solutions help higher education institutions deliver on their mission holistically, considering the whole student, widening pathways into higher education, and ensuring both student and program success. Recognized as one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies by the Globe & Mail for the past six consecutive years. Its Casper situational judgment test (SJT), taken by more than 1 million since its inception, is the most widely used open-response SJT in higher education and is backed by almost 20 years of efficacy research. For more information, visit acuityinsights.com.

