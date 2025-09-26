Amazon Top Brands EKOUAER & Arshiner Bring the Heat Offline with a Buzzing Pop-Up Event at American Dream Mall

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EKOUAER, known for its effortlessly stylish loungewear, and Arshiner, loved for its fun, fashion-forward kidswear, have launched a limited-time pop-up Event at New Jersey’s American Dream Mall—one of the most visited shopping destinations in the U.S. The pop-up quickly attracted large crowds, with the store space packed with shoppers exploring the collections, trying on items, and taking photos. The high level of foot traffic and on-site engagement reflects strong offline interest in both brands, drawing in families, fashion enthusiasts, and loyal online customers alike.





The pop-up marks an important milestone for both EKOUAER and Arshiner, highlighting their successful transition from leading online brands to engaging directly with customers in physical retail spaces. Bringing their popular Amazon collections into one of the busiest shopping malls in the U.S. not only strengthens their brand presence, but also reflects growing consumer demand for in-person experiences with trusted online names.





A Pop-Up Full of Life: Try-Ons, Photos, and Real-Time Shopping Buzz

From the moment the pop-up opened, the space was filled with the energy of real-time discovery. Shoppers gathered around the displays, flipping through racks, holding up outfits, and asking friends for opinions. At the Arshiner section, kids twirled in front of mirrors wearing bright, playful dresses, while parents snapped photos and exchanged smiles with nearby families.





In the EKOUAER area, visitors slipped into soft loungewear sets right over their everyday clothes, pleasantly surprised by the fit and feel. Many pulled out their phones to check reviews or add items straight to their Amazon carts—some even placing orders on the spot while still inside the booth.





Friends took group selfies in front of the branded backdrop, while others filmed quick try-on videos to post to social media. "You have to feel this!" one shopper said, handing a friend a piece she’d just tried on. Another pointed out her favorite style to a stranger, starting a casual conversation that led to matching purchases.





Throughout the day, the space stayed busy and upbeat, with staff helping people find sizes, recommend bestsellers, and guide first-time customers who’d only known the brands online. For many, it wasn’t just about shopping—it was about experiencing a brand they already trusted in a new, personal way.





Happening Now—Don’t Miss This Limited-Time Pop-Up Experience

With crowds lining up, fitting rooms buzzing, and social feeds filling with photos from the event, the EKOUAER & Arshiner pop-up has quickly become one of the liveliest spots at American Dream Mall.

The pop-up may have wrapped, but the buzz is still going strong.

Visitors stepped into a world of comfort, color, and style as EKOUAER and Arshiner brought their top-loved collections to life. From cozy, ultra-soft loungewear that had everyone talking, to playful, on-trend styles for kids that turned heads, the experience was more than just shopping—it was a celebration of community, creativity, and real-life connection.

Missed the event? You can still explore the collections online. Find your next favorite on Amazon . The comfort, the style, the hype—it’s all just a click away.



Contact: Dana Li, pr@ekouaer.com