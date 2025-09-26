STACK Infrastructure Delivers Digital Infrastructure for Data Center Campus in New Mexico

DENVER, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, today announced it will deliver the digital infrastructure for the planned Stargate campus in Doña Ana County, New Mexico, part of Oracle’s commitment to deliver up to 4.5 gigawatts of additional Stargate capacity.

“We’re committed to delivering infrastructure that will power the future of AI,” said Mahesh Thiagarajan, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “The planned New Mexico site is key to advancing U.S. AI capabilities, and with STACK as a trusted partner, we’re building secure, reliable, and scalable solutions that will deliver lasting benefits to our customers and communities.”

The planned site in Doña Ana County, New Mexico will be a next-generation AI campus, purpose-built to deliver more than a gigawatt of capacity for AI workloads. The design incorporates an on-site microgrid that enables the campus to bring new power capacity online quickly, along with a closed-loop cooling system that limits daily water use to levels comparable to an office building.

“Driven by investment from funds managed by Blue Owl Capital (“Blue Owl”) this planned data center campus represents an important milestone in STACK’s growth and our ongoing role in supporting the future of AI,” said Brian Cox, Chief Executive Officer, STACK Americas and STACK EMEA. “We are proud to advance a development of this scale as part of a nationally significant initiative.”

“STACK’s proven expertise in developing and delivering high-quality data center infrastructure is a key value driver for Blue Owl’s Digital Infrastructure strategy,” said Matt A’Hearn, Head of Digital Infrastructure, Blue Owl Capital. “Our partnership is built on a shared commitment to discipline, reliability, and long-term vision.”

“This project embodies what STACK does best: deliver large-scale infrastructure with speed, scale, certainty, and responsibility,” said Matt VanderZanden, President, STACK Americas. “It also demonstrates how close collaboration with local leaders enables us to move efficiently and responsibly on nationally significant initiatives.”

STACK and Blue Owl are advancing the next generation of digital infrastructure, bringing together operational expertise and long-term capital to execute developments of massive scale.

“The planned data center campus’s on-site microgrid is designed to accelerate access to power, helping the campus support the growth of AI in New Mexico and serving as a model for how innovative infrastructure can meet the demands of next-generation technology,” said Lanham Napier, Chairman of BorderPlex Digital.

STACK is demonstrating how digital infrastructure can be delivered responsibly and at scale to support AI innovation. This project, alongside STACK’s growing global portfolio, reflects the company’s ability to provide the flexible, efficient capacity needed for transformative technology initiatives, while also ensuring lasting benefits for the communities where it operates.

About STACK Infrastructure

STACK is a proven, trusted partner for the world’s most innovative companies, designing, developing, and operating sustainable global digital infrastructure. Backed by an unmatched record of reliable delivery and development expertise, STACK brings speed, scale, certainty, and responsibility to the demands of a rapidly evolving digital infrastructure landscape.

For more information about STACK, please visit: https://www.stackinfra.com/.

Trademark

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

