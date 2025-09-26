New Clue Survey Reveals Misinformation About Reproductive Health is a Top Concern for American Women

82% of U.S. women are concerned about encountering medical misinformation online

55% of U.S. women have encountered medical information online that they do not trust

Misinformation is leaving American women feeling confused (40%) and anxious (37%)

Clue appoints Dr. Charis Chambers MD (AKA The Period Doctor) as Chief Medical Officer as part of the brand’s continued commitment to help women better understand their bodies through science-based, medically credible information

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New data released today reveals medical misinformation about reproductive health is a major concern for 82% of U.S. women* with more than 1 in 2 saying they have seen reproductive health information online that they did not trust.

The survey, conducted by Clue, the #1 women-led period and cycle tracker trusted by over 100 million worldwide, paints a clear picture of the impact medical misinformation has on American women.

When it comes to menstrual cycles, 28% don’t know when they are most fertile and over half (58%) are unable to correctly name all four stages of the menstrual cycle - menstruation, ovulation, follicular phase and luteal phase. Around 1 in 6 (17%) women are unable to identify whether their cycles are irregular or not.

1 in 5 (20%) women believe you can’t get pregnant during your period - a common fertility myth - while almost 1 in 10 (9%) believe infertility is primarily a female problem. 36% say they mistrust the information they are exposed to about hormonal contraception and a further 47% claim this has made them less likely to use it. 62% of women say they wish they had learned more about fertility earlier.

As the data shows a growing need for science-based reproductive education, Clue today announces the appointment of Dr. Charis Chambers MD, a board-certified OB-GYN and widely respected health educator, as its new Chief Medical Officer. Known for her evidence-based and approachable voice on social media as "The Period Doctor," Dr. Chambers brings deep clinical expertise and a passion for health equity to Clue’s mission.

“Too many women and people with cycles are left in the dark about what’s happening in their own bodies,” said Dr. Chambers. “They’re misinformed, dismissed, or confused, especially when it comes to conditions like PCOS or major transitions like menopause. I believe everyone deserves access to clear, credible, personalized care, which is why I’m proud to partner with Clue - a brand built on a foundation of science, credibility, and trust.”

Clue’s survey also found that many women struggle to find accurate and truthful information about reproductive health. More than half (58%) of respondents aged 16-24 reported relying on unverified sources like social media to understand their reproductive health, while an additional 40% say they’ve followed at least one unqualified “healthfluencer” for advice on periods, hormones, or fertility. The findings cement a clear need for better education, access, and tools that center around science and data.

These knowledge gaps have real-world consequences. Over 40% of women report feeling confused or anxious (37%) after encountering conflicting health information online. The impact isn’t just mental either.

For women living with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) - a condition that affects 1 in 10 and is a leading cause of infertility - misunderstandings about the menstrual cycle can mean years of delayed diagnosis and treatment. Clue’s survey highlights how common this problem is, as 34% of women reported having a reproductive health concern dismissed as “normal” by a provider, only to later discover it was anything but.

This new picture of the lack of knowledge, information and accurate insight reinforces the critical role of science-based, research-led companies in the space to provide scientifically credible, and medically sound guidance, to women today.

“This consumer data highlights both the complexity and the opportunity in advancing reproductive health education,” said Louise Troen, Chief Marketing Officer at Clue. “Our commitment to connecting the dots between personal feelings, intelligent symptom tracking and science-based insights, has never been more important and we are proud to offer a product which - through rich data and world class academic research - empowers millions of women to better understand their bodies and make confident, informed choices. Dr. Chambers brings a wealth of expertise and a powerful voice to our mission, and her appointment reflects our ongoing commitment to expanding access to trusted, inclusive health information.’’

Digital tools such as Clue play a vital role in helping to close the knowledge gap and empowering women to better understand their health. Clue’s own data strongly demonstrates the value of accessible, science-based information as 90% of users say using the app has helped them gain a better understanding of their body and cycle patterns¹.

With the appointment of Dr. Chambers alongside Clue’s existing team of in-house scientists, the brand is continuing to empower women and people with cycles to take control of their reproductive health at every stage of life.

To mark the partnership, Dr. Chambers will be tackling some of the most common period and cycle myths in a no-nonsense video across her Instagram page. To learn more about Clue and access evidence-based women’s health education, visit helloclue.com.

About the Consumer Survey

*The research was conducted by Censuswide, among a sample of 2,000 consumers in the US who menstruate (aged 16+). The data was collected between 04.09.2025 - 08.09.2025. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct and ESOMAR principles. Censuswide is also a member of the British Polling Council.

About Clue

Clue is the #1 women-led period and cycle tracker, loved by over 100 million women and people with cycles around the world.

Beyond period tracking, Clue helps you turn your cycle into a powerful tool to help navigate your health journey by making sense of your hormones and discovering your unique patterns.

Whether you want to simply understand your cycle, try to conceive, track your pregnancy, or navigate perimenopause, Clue is your intelligent science-backed, data-driven, health guide.

Join the movement that’s changing the future of female health, one data point at a time. Try Clue free, today.

Footnotes:

1. Based on a global cross-sectional survey of 11,910 users of the Clue menstrual cycle tracking app, ages 18 to 58, to assess menstrual health experiences, healthcare interactions, and app use conducted by Clue

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de3f075c-4f00-4227-97e8-f85406f4d593