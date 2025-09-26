Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV); LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (OTC: LUXH); RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK); and Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether certain officers and directors of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV) breached their fiduciary duties owed to the company.

If you have held DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV) shares since prior to November 10, 2023, and would like to learn more about the investigation and your rights, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/doubleverify-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.



Why? As alleged in an underlying securities fraud class action complaint, DoubleVerify (NYSE: DV), via certain of its officers, failed to disclose that: (a) DoubleVerify’s customers were shifting their ad spending from open exchanges to closed platforms, where the Company’s technological capabilities were limited and competed directly with native tools provided by platforms like Meta Platforms and Amazon; (b) DoubleVerify’s ability to monetize on Activation Services, the Company’s high-margin advertising optimization services segment, was limited because the development of its technology for closed platforms was significantly more expensive and time-consuming than disclosed to investors; (c) DoubleVerify’s Activation Services in connection with certain closed platforms would take several years to monetize; (d) DoubleVerify’s competitors were better positioned to incorporate AI into their offerings on closed platforms, which impaired DoubleVerify’s ability to compete effectively and adversely impacted the Company’s profits; (e) DoubleVerify systematically overbilled its customers for ad impressions served to declared bots operating out of known data center server farms; (f) DoubleVerify’s risk disclosures were materially false and misleading because they characterized adverse facts that had already materialized as mere possibilities; and (g) as a result of the above, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading or lacked a reasonable basis.

What You Can Do Now: Current DoubleVerify (NYSE: DV) shareholders who have held DoubleVerify shares since prior to November 10, 2023, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/doubleverify-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. $DV #DoubleVerify #DV

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (OTC: LUXH ):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (OTC: LUXH). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased LuxUrban (OTC: LUXH) shares prior to November 8, 2023, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/luxurban-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085.

WHY? A recently filed securities fraud class action complaint has now survived a motion to dismiss. The underlying complaint alleges that, LuxUrban (OTC: LUXH), through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects including: (1) that the Company had not signed a lease with the Royalton Hotel; (2) that, as a result, LuxUrban’s total reported units was overstated; (3) that LuxUrban faced multiple lawsuits for unpaid rent; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis



On July 25, 2025, the Court in the underlying securities fraud class action issued an Order in which Judge Engelmayer kept the majority of the complaint’s allegations intact. Judge Engelmayer found the investors had adequately pled that the financial statement for the first quarter of 2024 and representations made about the growth of LuxUrban's portfolio, that focused on the addition of four new hotels, were all false.



Per the Court, the amended complaint provides "strong circumstantial support" that Ferdinand and Kothari knew their statements about the addition of four hotels were false when made, the judge said, since they were directly involved in negotiating master lease agreements with the hotels, and "thus presumably knew in real-time the true state of those transactions."



"As to Ferdinand, the AC [amended complaint] alleges that he was required to issue personal guarantees concerning [master lease agreements] ... as to Kothari, the press releases announcing the purported addition of each of the four hotels listed him as a contact," the Order states.



The Judge also found that the suit adequately pleads loss causation and control person liability.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased LuxUrban (OTC: LUXH) shares prior to November 8, 2023, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/luxurban-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $LUXH #LuxUrban #LUXH

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK), shares prior to December 15, 2021, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased RCI Hospitality Holdings shares between December 15, 2021 and September 16, 2025, you can participate in the class action. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/rci-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.



WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ: RICK), through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants engaged in tax fraud; (2) defendants committed bribery to cover up the fact that they committed tax fraud; (3) as a result, defendants understated the legal risk facing RCI Hospitality; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Specifically, New York prosecutors announced a recently unsealed 79-count indictment against five top RCI executives, including president and CEO Eric Langan and controller Timothy Winata.

The indictments allege that the executives bribed an unnamed tax auditor with expensive lap dances for more than a decade to avoid paying $8 million in New York City sales tax and gave him free trips to Florida strip clubs.

In light of the criminal charges, it is alleged that RCI's public financial statements since at least 2021 have been "materially false and misleading" because they failed to disclose RCI's role in the tax fraud and bribery scheme.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK), shares prior to December 15, 2021, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/rci-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased RCI Hospitality Holdings shares between December 15, 2021 and September 16, 2025, you can participate in the class action. $RICK #RICK #RCIHospitality #RCI

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI)

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ: TMCI). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you have held Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ: TMCI) shares continuously since prior to May 8, 2023, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/treace-shareholder-investigation/, or contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.



Why? A recently filed securities class action complaint alleges that, Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI), via certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) competition impacted the demand for and utilization of its primary product, the Lapiplasty 3D Bunion Correction System; (2) as a result, Treace Medical’s revenue declined, and the Company needed to accelerate its plans to offer a product that served as an alternative to osteotomy (a surgical procedure involving the cutting and realignment of a bone to improve its position or function); and (3) Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

What You Can Do Now: Current Treace (NASDAQ: TMCI) shareholders who have held Treace shares since prior to May 8, 2023, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/treace-shareholder-investigation/, contact us at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. #Treace $TMCI #TMCI

