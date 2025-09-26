Macular Edema and Macular Degeneration Market Size to Worth USD 22.51 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global macular edema and macular degeneration market size was valued at USD 10.33 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 22.51 billion by 2034, rising at a 7.34% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

AI Impact

AI to the management and assessment of macular edema and macular degeneration. It involves deep learning (DL), which can be used effectively to diagnose AMD, predict the risk of hospitalization in the short term, and determine the need for injections in the next 2 years. In addition, deep learning methods can adjust anti-VEGF treatment options with higher accuracy than human experts. In addition, the use of ML models can provide patients with accurate predictions of VA response to treatment, which can increase patient compliance with treatment under appropriate conditions.

The development and use of intelligent tools have the potential to increase the efficiency of DME management and provide patients with the most appropriate treatment, thereby reducing the cost of treating diseases for retinal doctors and providing significant cost savings to patients through better care will help support the growth of the macular edema and macular degeneration market.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

The macular edema and macular degeneration market is expected to see sophisticated growth owing to increased diabetes cases and lifestyle changes in recnt years. Also, the aging population factor is gaining traction with investment firms and analysts. Furthermore, advanced therapies like anti-VEGF have contributed to the industry's potential consumer shift towards drug therapies instead of surgeries.

Industry Opportunity

The development of long-acting drug delivery systems may facilitate strategic positioning for manufacturing firms during the forecast period. Also, the patients are seeking long-acting drugs instead of the frequent injections, which are costly and painful. Furthermore, the manufacturers can gain substantial market advantages by developing sustained-release formulations, which are likely to transform patient compliance.

Market Restraint

The higher cost and complex approval regulations are expected to create industry hurdles for the drug manufacturers in the coming years. Moreover, the treatment, like anti-VEGF, requires sterile handling and maximum clinical trials, which can create growth barriers for future market growth.

Macular Edema and Macular Degeneration Market Key Regional Analysis:

What has made North America the Leader in Industry in Recent Years?

North America held the dominant share of the macular edema and macular degeneration market in 2024, owing to increased awareness of age-related vision disorders in recent years. Furthermore, the country has modern and innovative technology access, which is contributing to the growth of the industry. Also, the global population has actively shifted their treatments to the North America region owing to the advanced healthcare infrastructure in the current period.

Europe Emerges as an Upcoming Beneficial Market

Europe is expected to expand notably during the forecast period, owing to a sudden shift towards the early screening programs and greater investment in the ophthalmic research by major pharmaceutical brands. Also, the regional countries like the U.K., Germany, and others have been pushing the healthcare initiatives, including eye care, with greater insurance and health services in recent years.

Macular Edema and Macular Degeneration Market Segmentation Analysis

By Treatment Type:

Why Did the Drug Therapy Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

The drug therapy segment held the largest share of the macular edema and macular degeneration market in 2024 due to its offerings as non-invasive, fast-acting, and repeatable solutions. Furthermore, drugs like anti-VEGF and corticosteroids have received major industry attention in recent years by targeting abnormal blood vessel growth. Also, the individuals are seen as demanding these types of therapies instead of the surgical approaches in the current period.

By Application Type:

How Does the Macular Degeneration Segment Maintain Its Dominance in the Current Industry?

The macular degeneration segment held the largest share of the market in 2024 because it affects a much larger aging population compared to macular edema, which often occurs as a complication of diabetes or retinal conditions. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is one of the leading causes of vision loss in people over 50, creating a massive patient base.

By End User Type:

Why Did the Hospitals Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

The hospitals segment held the largest share of the macular edema and macular degeneration market in 2024 because patients with macular diseases often require advanced Imaging, injections, and multidisciplinary care that smaller clinics cannot always provide. Hospitals are equipped with OCT (optical coherence tomography) machines, laser devices, and specialized staff for retinal treatment, making them the go-to centers for diagnosis and therapy.

Macular Edema and Macular Degeneration Market Top Companies

Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd

Alimera Sciences Inc

AbbVie Inc

Novartis AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Regen X Bio Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Bayer AG

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

What is Going Around the Globe?

In July 2024, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, announced the reactivation of Susvimo, 100 mg/mL, for the intravitreal treatment of U.S. patients with wet eye disease due to implantation following spontaneous resolution or neovascularization. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) conditions (U.S.).

In May 2024, Biocon Biologics Ltd (BBL), an integrated global biosimilars company and a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd., announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the initial submission of Yesafili, the company's biosimilar replacement for aflibercept.

In October 2024, Kubota Vision Inc., a clinical-stage specialty ophthalmology company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd., announced that a private clinical trial conducted at Shinshu University Hospital has advanced to the next phase of testing eyeMO*1. It is a portable, low-cost, home, remote, and in-office ophthalmology device for monitoring eye disease.

In June 2024, Faricimab for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema: from preclinical studies to phase 3 results.

Macular Edema and Macular Degeneration Market Segmentation:

By Treatment Type

Drug Therapy

Laser Treatment

By Application

Macular Edema

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)

Cystoid Macular Edema (CME)

Macular Degeneration

Dry age-related macular degeneration

Wet age-related macular degeneration

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

