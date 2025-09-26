24/7 Market News: Kraig Labs Offers Safer, Natural Alternative to Health Risks from Nylon and Polyester Clothing

DENVER, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247marketnews.com , a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, reports that Kraig Biocraft Laboratories’ (OTCQB: KBLB), the undisputed global leader in the development and commercialization of spider silk, spider silk will be set to play a crucial role in the emerging public health concerns linked to everyday wear of nylon and polyester apparel, both of which are petroleum-based plastics known to release toxic microplastic particles into human environments and probably directly into human bodies.

Microplastics from Clothing: A Growing Public Health Concern

Recent studies show that plastic-based clothing sheds billions of microplastic fibers not just into the environment, but into the air and indoor spaces where people breathe them in. These tiny fibers are now being detected in:

Human lungs and bloodstreams

Placenta and breast milk samples

Indoor dust, including in children’s bedrooms and classrooms



People wear nylon and polyester daily, unaware that their clothing could be releasing invisible plastic particles directly onto their skin or into the air they breathe. Spider silk offers a safer, biodegradable alternative made from natural proteins, not “fossil fuels.”

Spider Silk Apparel: Plastic-Free, Skin-Friendly Innovation

Kraig’s spider silk, bioengineered from silkworms, avoids the toxic load and shedding behavior of plastic-based fibers. Key advantages include:

No microplastic shedding — naturally non-toxic and protein-based

— naturally non-toxic and protein-based Breathable and skin-compatible — ideal for next-to-skin garments, including athletic wear

— ideal for next-to-skin garments, including athletic wear Safe material lifecycle — avoids petroleum-based sourcing and harmful chemical finishes

— avoids petroleum-based sourcing and harmful chemical finishes Biocompatible— could become futuristic sutures and address other healthcare issues

As part of its commercialization strategy, Kraig Labs is preparing to deliver spider silk textile samples to two previously announced apparel brands. The company believes spider silk could play a transformative role in health-conscious and eco-conscious fashion markets, especially as regulatory and consumer attention turns to “silent pollution” from textiles.

Please click here to read the full Kraig Labs analyst report on 247marketnews.com.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk-based fiber technologies. Through its proprietary silkworm-based genetic engineering platform, Kraig Labs produces high-performance, cost-effective, and scalable spider silk materials for use in defense, performance apparel, technical textiles, and medical applications.

For more information, please visit: www.kraiglabs.com

Contact sales@247marketnews.com for Analyst Report coverage and other investor/public relations services.

About 24/7 Market News

24/7 Market News (247) is a leading market news platform for public companies. As a pioneer in digital media, 247 is dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information. 247 takes great pride in creating innovative public relations campaigns that help clients reach the target audience.

PAID EDITORIAL DISCLOSURE: This is a paid editorial communication intended for informational purposes only. 247 is a third-party media provider and has been compensated by one or more featured companies for providing ongoing KBLB market outreach and other services.. This press release may include technical analysis and should not be construed as financial or investment advice. Trading stocks involves risks, and readers should consult with their financial advisor before making investment decisions. Please review 247’s Full Disclaimer https://www.247marketnews.com/disclaimer/ . Please go to https://247marketnews.com/kblb-disclosure/ for further KBLB and 247marketnews.com disclosure information.

CONTACT:

24/7 Market News

Editor@247marketnews.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.