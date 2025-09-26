At the Yacht Club de Monaco superyacht captains discuss the future of the industry





MONACO, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 'Leading today, ahead of tomorrow'. At the 29th Captains’ Forum, held by the YCM Captains’ Club, dozens of superyacht captains discussed the future of the industry, from professional development to eco strategies. The half day meeting, in line with the collective ‘Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting’ approach, saw some down-to-earth discussions on how to improve as a maritime professional. During the panel 'Beyond compliance: the power of CPD (Continuing professional development) La Belle Classe Academy', the focus was the importance of a training that goes beyond what's strictly required, in order to improve safety and comfort on board. Involving all crew members, starting from the captain and the owner to the interior personnel, into training onboard, not only increases the quality while at sea but also helps in building solid career for the individual. Training lies at the heart of developing yachting and attracting a new generation, such as the RYA certified courses. Since 2015, YCM’s training center La Belle Classe Academy, has been offering a wide range of courses and programmes for owners, captains and other professionals as crew members.

The second part of the morning was dedicated to environmental action and what different players in the sector can take to build a better future for yachting. 'Steering eco strategies to increase yacht value: empowering captains to stay ahead of the fleet -SEA Index' was the title of the panel which highlighted the importance and the role of sustainability. “SEA Index is relevant for owners of yachts because you need to know where you are classified regarding the environment and how to improve. Because nowadays with small changes we can improve a lot, protect the environment, reduce emissions and become more eco-friendly,” said Captain Pierre Makdessi. “It is important also for the marinas, where when you come with a greener yacht, you're welcome. What they do with the SEA Index is great and everyone has to play their part. It is not a compulsory certificate but it is important for the owners and most of them have received the message,” he added.

The SEA Index's CO₂ certification process will play a central role by enabling industry players to accurately measure, monitor, and reduce their carbon emissions. Created in 2020 by the Yacht Club de Monaco and Credit Suisse (a brand of the UBS Group) and designed for yachts of 24 meters and above, it offers an independent framework with objective, unbiased data verified by the maritime classification society Lloyd’s Register. With its refit recommendations, exclusive benefits for members, and extensive international network, the SEA Index addresses a growing demand for environmental transparency, offers practical tools tailored to yachting professionals and it is also committed to addressing other environmental impacts, including noise and air pollution.

“Our group supports eco-friendly initiatives such as the Sea Index. I'm pleased to see their development and we do our best to promote their work. We do our best to support low emission vessels and to obtain advantages for green yacht owners,” said Nicolas Mior, head of Jutheau Husson Yachting. “Around five years ago, yacht owners have started to be more interested and invested environmentally wise. Some of them are encouraged by their families, for some is an obvious shift, for others it is more difficult but the yachting sector will follow the shipping industry and it is a tendency not only a way to communicate,” he concluded. The Captains’ Club serves as a unique forum where captains, at the forefront of yachting operations, can share their hands-on experiences. This privileged connection with the YCM allows for the discussion of crucial issues such as environmental sustainability, technological innovations, and the development of yachting. The debate continues on Tuesday 14 October at a workshop organized by the SEA Index.

