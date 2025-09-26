Quick Custom Intelligence to Showcase AGI56 at Global Gaming Expo 2025

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), the global leader in AI-driven analytics and operational intelligence for casinos and resorts, announced today it will exhibit at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2025 in Las Vegas. Visitors can experience the launch of AGI56, QCI’s most ambitious release to date, at Booth #2440.

This year marks a pivotal moment for QCI, following its recent acquisition of VizExplorer. By uniting decades of innovation into a single, unified platform now deployed in more than 300 resorts in North America and more than 1,000 sites worldwide, QCI continues to accelerate its rapid expansion across 17 countries, fueled by an eight-figure investment earlier this year.

AGI56 represents a complete transformation of the QCI technology stack, providing deeper functionality, real-time activation, and advanced generative AI tools designed to optimize player development, slot performance, marketing, and operations.

Key features include:

Chatalytics™ Generative Engine - Evolved into a full-featured platform, Chatalytics enables operators to design sophisticated PowerPacks with advanced filters, multiple datasets, Super Graphics, and integrated charting. Developed under the leadership of Dr. Ralph Thomas and Andrew Cardno, this patented system is trained to think and respond like an experienced analytics professional, while preserving data security by relying solely on metadata rather than sensitive player data.

Mobile-First Innovations: Products like QCI Go, QCI Meet, QCI Heatmap, and QCI Dispatch will also be highlighted. These tools give hosts and service teams real-time floor awareness, efficient routing, and direct player communication. By reducing downtime, improving service response, and weaving generative AI into campaign design, event management, and communication workflows, QCI is equipping operators with enterprise-ready solutions that build loyalty while meeting compliance and responsible gaming standards.

QCI Loyalty is our comprehensive end-to-end loyalty solution, connecting the player experience with back-office operations. From QCI Player to QCI Host, it seamlessly unites 30 of our most powerful products into one integrated platform designed to drive engagement, streamline operations, and deliver a cohesive loyalty strategy.



“Bringing VizExplorer back into the QCI family is a defining moment for us,” said Andrew Cardno, Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer of QCI. “This acquisition reunites one of the most innovative platforms in the industry with QCI’s next-generation AI capabilities, creating unparalleled opportunities for our customers to unify their data and elevate their operations.”

“With AGI56, we are delivering the most advanced application of artificial intelligence the casino industry has ever seen,” said Dr. Ralph Thomas, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of QCI. “This release goes beyond features—it’s about empowering operators with secure, scalable AI tools that drive real-time engagement, actionable intelligence, and measurable profitability.”

QCI invites casino executives, technology leaders, and operators to schedule business discussions at G2E to explore how AGI56 can transform their operations.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Seattle, and Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Dr. Ralph Thomas

Dr. Ralph Thomas, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence, is a visionary leader in applied analytics and the founder of two companies delivering innovative solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. A veteran of the gaming industry, he has extensive experience implementing analytics across single and multi-property casino operations, driving measurable gains to the bottom line. Dr. Thomas has developed business intelligence tools for multi-billion-dollar casinos, transforming raw data into actionable insights. As the co-author of 14 books and over 80 published articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, as well as an inventor on dozens of patents, Dr. Thomas brings a unique 360-degree perspective of the industry—from data architecture to day-to-day casino operations. His deep expertise and visionary approach have helped shape the future of data-driven decision-making in gaming worldwide.

ABOUT Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today's mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries—be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD—Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring 14 influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

Contact:

Laurel Kay, Quick Custom Intelligence

Phone: 858-349-8354