Green Building Initiative Announces 2025 Members of the Year

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Green Building Initiative (GBI) is proud to announce its 2025 Members of the Year: Jane Rohde, Principal and Founder of JSR Associates, Inc., as Individual Member of the Year, and Workplace Elemental Technologies (W.E.T.) as Organizational Member of the Year. These awards, presented annually during GBI’s Member Appreciation Week, honor individuals and organizations that exemplify leadership, innovation, and commitment to advancing sustainable, healthy, and resilient buildings.

“GBI is honored to recognize Jane Rohde and Workplace Elemental Technologies for their extraordinary dedication to creating a built environment that better serves both people and the planet,” said Vicki Worden, CEO of GBI. “Their work reflects the heart of GBI’s objectives to deliver accessible, high-performance buildings that contribute to climate solutions, affordability, and stronger communities.”

2025 Individual Member of the Year

Jane Rohde is a nationally recognized leader in advancing sustainability and equity in senior living and healthcare environments. Through her firm, JSR Associates, Inc., she has championed innovative approaches to designing accessible and restorative spaces for older adults. Rhode’s commitment to integrating wellness, resilience, and environmental responsibility into design practice has elevated the industry’s standards and inspired peers to pursue more inclusive and sustainable solutions.

2025 Organizational Member of the Year

Workplace Elemental Technologies (W.E.T.) is a trailblazer in developing tools and strategies that help organizations measure and improve the environmental performance of workplaces. With a mission rooted in harnessing elemental forces to enhance workplace well-being, W.E.T. has consistently promoted the adoption of sustainability assessment tools and advanced the conversation around healthy, high-performing building environments. Their collaboration with industry partners has expanded the reach and impact of sustainable design practices across markets.

About the Awards

Individual Member of the Year finalists included Eric Truelove and Kevin Bennett, both GGFs and Green Globes assessors. Truelove has assessed more than 400 projects, contributing significant expertise to advancing sustainable building practices. Bennett, who now teaches at Kennesaw State University in Georgia, brings more than 30 years of commercial and multifamily construction management experience. Bennett has been a Green Globes Professional (GGP) since 2018 and remains an active voice in sustainability education and campus initiatives.

Organizational Member of the Year finalists included Compass Data Centers and Plymouth Industrial REIT. Compass Data Centers certified twelve data centers in 2025, co-developed GBI’s Green Globes Data Center Campus Certification, and was a valuable contributor in GBI’s 2025 Better Buildings Data Center Seminar. Plymouth Industrial REIT has certified six Green Globes projects since 2023 with an additional project in pursuit of certification. Each property has earned Two or Three Green Globes.

The 2025 Member of the Year Award winners will be honored at GBI’s annual membership meeting, which will be held virtually on December 3, 2025.

Past winners include: Karen Petersburg, PowerHouse Data Centers and Leviton (2024); David Griffin II, EnerG Consulting (2023); Donald Martin, Marston Design Studio and Mackenzie (2022); Kris Callori, Verdacity and Merrick (2021). For more information on this year’s award winners, the history of the award and GBI membership, visit thegbi.org/memberawards.

Recipients are selected based on:

Service to GBI through committee participation and program development

Promotion of sustainability assessment and certification tools

Dedication to improving the accessibility and affordability of high-performance buildings

Advancing education and advocacy for a more sustainable built environment





About GBI

GBI is an international nonprofit organization and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer dedicated to improving the built environment’s impact on climate and society. Founded in 2004, the organization is the global provider of the Green Globes®, Ascent™, Journey to Net Zero™ and federal Guiding Principles Compliance building assessment and certification programs. GBI also issues professional credentials, including Green Globes Emerging Professional (GGEP), Green Globes Professional (GGP), and Guiding Principles Compliance Professional (GPCP). Discover opportunities to get involved with GBI by contacting info@thegbi.org or visiting thegbi.org.

