Aebi Schmidt Group pays first dividend after listing on Nasdaq

FRAUENFELD, Switzerland, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aebi Schmidt Group (NASDAQ: AEBI) (“Aebi Schmidt” or the “Company”), a world-class specialty vehicles leader, confirms details of its first dividend payout.

Following the completion of its merger with The Shyft Group and listing on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “AEBI” as of July 1, 2025, Aebi Schmidt will pay its first dividend in the amount of $0.025 per share of common stock (CUSIP: H00501108), as initially announced on August 14, 2025. Shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 29, 2025 will be entitled to receive the dividend, and Aebi Schmidt will pay the dividend on Monday, September 29, 2025.

Aebi Schmidt, a Swiss domiciled company, specifies that the payment source for the dividend is Switzerland. Under Swiss law, the dividend is a return of capital, fully paid out of reserves from capital contributions and therefore tax free for Swiss shareholders. For all non-Swiss shareholders, the payment is treated as a non-U.S.-sourced dividend.

Aebi Schmidt Group is a world-class specialty vehicles leader, positioned to accelerate growth and drive exceptional value. The Group with its headquarters in Switzerland and listed on the Nasdaq has generated pro-forma sales of $1.9 billion in 2024 and employs over 6,000 people, after merging with The Shyft Group on July 1, 2025. Our production facilities and service and upfit centers are in Europe and North America, using state-of-the-art technology and continuously improved processes.