Kraken Bond Announces Strategic Position to Meet Growing Spray Foam Insulation Market Demands

CHANTILLY, VA, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraken Bond, a leading manufacturer of high-performance chemical solutions for the construction and industrial sectors, announces its strategic positioning to address the rapidly expanding global spray foam insulation market, which is projected to exceed $3.1 billion in 2025 according to recent industry analysis.

The global spray foam insulation market, currently valued at approximately $2.9 billion in 2024, is experiencing robust growth with a compound annual growth rate exceeding 6.5 percent. This expansion is driven by increasing global emphasis on energy efficiency, rising construction activities worldwide, and the implementation of stricter building codes across multiple regions. The Spray Foam Insulation Global Market Report 2025 highlights these trends as fundamental drivers reshaping the construction and renovation industries.

"The surge in demand for energy-efficient building solutions presents both an opportunity and a responsibility for manufacturers in our industry," said the Product Manager at Kraken Bond. "Our commitment extends beyond simply meeting market demand. We are focused on providing accessible, high-performance insulation solutions that enable contractors and property owners to meet modern energy standards while reducing their carbon footprint. The FastCoat line exemplifies this commitment through its combination of superior performance characteristics and practical application benefits."

The company's strategic approach addresses multiple market segments simultaneously. Professional contractors benefit from the product's consistent performance and reliable application characteristics, while property developers appreciate the long-term energy savings and compliance with evolving building standards. Additionally, the growing DIY market segment finds the FastCoat system accessible for smaller-scale home improvement projects focused on energy efficiency.

Kraken Bond has positioned itself at the forefront of this market expansion through its comprehensive portfolio of insulation solutions, particularly its FastCoat Insulation Spray Foam product line. The FastCoat system delivers superior thermal and air-tight sealing capabilities, significantly reducing energy costs for both residential and commercial applications. The product's ease of application makes it suitable for new construction projects as well as energy-saving retrofitting initiatives, addressing the diverse needs of contractors, builders, and property owners.

Market analysts attribute the sustained growth in spray foam insulation adoption to several converging factors. Rising energy costs continue to drive property owners toward more effective insulation solutions. Simultaneously, government incentives for energy-efficient building upgrades in numerous countries are accelerating market adoption. The construction industry's increasing focus on sustainable building practices further reinforces the demand for high-performance insulation materials.

Kraken Bond maintains its market position through continuous product development and a comprehensive understanding of evolving industry requirements. The company's extensive product portfolio extends beyond spray foam insulation to include adhesives, sealants, and specialty chemical solutions, providing integrated solutions for construction and industrial applications.

As the construction industry continues its transition toward more sustainable practices, the role of advanced insulation materials becomes increasingly critical. The projected market growth reflects not only current demand but also the anticipated long-term shift toward energy-efficient building standards globally.

Kraken Bond specializes in developing and manufacturing high-performance chemical solutions for construction and industrial applications. The company's product portfolio includes advanced adhesives, sealants, and insulation materials designed to enhance efficiency and deliver superior results for professionals and consumers alike.

