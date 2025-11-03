Kraken Bond Announces Class A Fire Rated Spray Foam Insulation Meets Building Safety Standards

CHANTILLY, VA, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Kraken Bond, a manufacturer of adhesives, sealants, and insulation products, announces that its FastCoat Insulation Spray Foam has achieved a Class A Fire Rating, meeting the highest level of fire resistance requirements for building materials in residential and commercial construction.

The Class A Fire Rating designation is the most stringent fire-safety classification available for building materials. FastCoat Insulation Spray Foam achieved a Flame Spread rating of 5 and Smoke Development rating of 15 in standardized testing, placing it well within Class A parameters, which require ratings below 25 for flame spread and below 450 for smoke development. These low numbers indicate superior fire resistance and minimal smoke production, critical factors for building safety and code compliance.

"Achieving a Class A fire rating for FastCoat demonstrates our commitment to providing contractors and property owners with insulation materials that deliver both thermal performance and enhanced safety features," said a spokesperson for Kraken Bond. "This certification ensures that building professionals can specify our product with confidence, knowing it meets or exceeds the most demanding fire safety requirements in the industry."

The closed-cell expanding foam insulation provides thermal resistance while maintaining its fire-resistant properties when fully cured. This combination addresses growing demand from architects, contractors, and building inspectors for insulation products that satisfy both energy efficiency goals and strict fire safety codes. The Class A rating applies to the cured product, making it suitable for use in areas where building codes require enhanced fire protection.

Building codes across the United States increasingly mandate Class A fire-rated materials in specific applications, particularly in commercial buildings, multi-family residential structures, and areas requiring heightened fire protection. The certification allows contractors to use the product in projects where fire-rated assemblies are required without additional fire-blocking materials.

The insulation industry has seen increased focus on fire safety standards following updates to International Building Code requirements. Products achieving Class A ratings provide builders with solutions that address both thermal performance and safety compliance in a single application. This dual functionality reduces installation complexity and helps projects meet comprehensive building standards.

Professionals seeking technical specifications and application guidance can find additional resources and project examples of Kraken Bond on Facebook, where the company shares installation tips and industry updates.

Kraken Bond specializes in manufacturing adhesives, sealants, polyurethane foams, waterproofing, and heat insulation products. Based in Manassas, Virginia, the company serves both professional contractors and consumers throughout the United States. The company's product line includes spray foam insulation, caulk and sealant products, foam sealants, adhesives, specialty chemicals, and related accessories designed for construction, industrial, and residential applications.

