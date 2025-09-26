Membrane Bioreactor Market to Grow at 16.1% CAGR by 2030

Boston, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “Membrane Bioreactors: Global Markets" is projected to grow from $4.4 billion in 2025 to $9.4 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1% from 2025 to 2030.

The report presents a detailed analysis of the global membrane bioreactor (MBR) market, highlighting trends and developments across various market segments. It segments the market based on microbial processes (aerobic and anaerobic), membrane types (hollow fiber, flat sheet, and other tubular), configurations (submerged and external), membrane materials (polymeric and ceramic), and end users (municipal, industrial, and others). Examining revenue in U.S. dollars, the report offers insights into the performance and growth potential of each segment, helping stakeholders identify opportunities and make informed decisions in the evolving MBR landscape.

This report is highly relevant today due to the growing need for sustainable and efficient wastewater treatment technologies. With stricter regulations on effluent discharge, industries and municipalities are turning to MBRs as a reliable solution that meets environmental standards while improving treatment performance.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Water Scarcity: With growing populations and climate change, many regions face water shortages. MBRs help by treating wastewater for reuse, reducing pressure on freshwater sources.

Water Quality Issues: Polluted water from industries and agriculture demands better treatment. MBRs offer high-quality filtration, removing harmful contaminants and ensuring safe water output.

Decline in Freshwater Resources: Natural freshwater sources are shrinking due to overuse and pollution. MBRs support water recycling, helping communities rely less on rivers and groundwater.

Stringent Effluent Discharge Standards: Governments are enforcing stricter rules on wastewater discharge. MBRs meet these standards efficiently, making them ideal for compliance in the municipal and industrial sectors.

Focus on Sustainability: MBRs align with global sustainability goals by enabling water reuse, reducing waste, and lowering environmental impact compared to traditional systems.

Demand for Decentralized Treatment: Remote areas and expanding cities need local wastewater solutions. MBRs are compact and scalable, making them ideal for decentralized treatment setups.

Report Synopsis

Interesting facts:

A wastewater treatment plant involving MBR membranes requires less than 50% of the area required by conventional technologies.

MBR is one of the key technologies, along with ultrafiltration, and disinfectant employed in modular water recovery and purification systems that are used by the International Space Station to treat and recycle wastewater streams and organic food waste to produce clean water, gases that can be used for fuel, and fertilizer constituents that can be utilized for plant growth.

Emerging startups:

Memtrix Technologies LLP: Memtrix manufactures hollow fibre membranes in India for water treatment industries worldwide. The company offers a wide array of products, from PVDF and reinforced PVDF to customized membranes and modules for application in STP, ETP, water pre-treatment, and other water-related projects.

Fluence Corp.: Fluence offers decentralized water and wastewater treatment solutions, providing plug-and-play, cost-effective solutions that can be quickly installed, automatically operated, and easily maintained.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the restraining factors of the market?

Membrane fouling.

Availability of alternative technologies.

What market segments are covered in the report?

The global membrane bioreactor market is segmented into microbial process, membrane type, configuration, membrane material, and end-users. The microbial process segment is further segmented into aerobic and anaerobic. The membrane type segment is sub-segmented into hollow fiber, flat sheet, and tubular. The configuration segment is sub-segmented into submerged and external. The membrane material segment is sub-segmented into polymeric and ceramic. The end-user segment is sub-segmented into municipal, industrial, and others.

Which membrane material segment will be dominant through 2030?

Polymeric materials will dominate the membrane material segment of the market.

Which region has the largest market share?

Asia-Pacific has the largest market share, due to strict government regulations regarding environmental pollution in China and the country’s strategic position in the global wastewater treatment industry, along with the region’s high rate of adopting technologically advanced wastewater treatment technologies.

Market leaders include:

ALFA LAVAL

AQUATECH

BLUFOXMEMBRANES.COM

CEMBRANE

DUPONT

H2O INNOVATION

HINADA

KOVALUS SEPARATION SOLUTIONS

KUBOTA CORP.

MANN+HUMMEL

PENTAIR

TORAY INDUSTRIES INC.

VEOLIA

WARTSILA

XYLEM

