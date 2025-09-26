Elite Fine Jewelers Expands Custom Design Services to Meet Growing Demand for Personalized Engagement Rings

Tempe, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEMPE, AZ September 26, 2025 - -

Elite Fine Jewelers has expanded its custom engagement ring design services in response to increased demand from couples seeking personalized jewelry pieces. The Tempe-based jeweler, located on Scottsdale Road, reports a 40 percent increase in custom design requests over the past year, prompting the addition of new design consultation appointments and expanded workshop capabilities.

The expansion addresses a growing trend among couples who prefer unique engagement rings that reflect their personal stories rather than selecting from standard inventory. Elite Fine Jewelers now offers extended consultation hours and additional design specialists to accommodate the increased interest in Custom Engagement Rings.

"We have observed a significant shift in customer preferences toward personalized designs over the past eighteen months," said Ashley Cohen, a spokesperson for Elite Fine Jewelers. "This expansion allows us to meet that demand while maintaining the detailed attention each custom piece requires."

The jeweler's custom design process involves multiple consultation stages, from initial concept sketches to computer-aided design renderings and final production. Customers can select from various diamond cuts including round, oval, cushion, princess, and emerald, with settings available in white gold, yellow gold, rose gold, and platinum.

Elite Fine Jewelers maintains an inventory of both certified natural diamonds and lab-grown alternatives, providing options across different price points. The store's showroom displays traditional solitaire settings, vintage-inspired pieces with detailed metalwork, contemporary halo designs, and three-stone configurations.

For residents searching for Engagement Rings Scottsdale area, Elite Fine Jewelers' location on Scottsdale Road provides accessibility from multiple surrounding communities, including Paradise Valley and Phoenix. The store's proximity to major thoroughfares has contributed to its customer base expansion.

"The ability to incorporate meaningful elements into an engagement ring design has become increasingly important to our customers," added Cohen. "Whether incorporating family heirloom stones or creating entirely new designs inspired by personal narratives, each piece represents a unique commitment."

The expanded services include flexible financing options with various payment plans, enabling customers to proceed with custom designs within their budget parameters. The store also maintains relationships with diamond suppliers to source specific stones based on customer specifications.

The company has documented its custom design projects and new arrivals through Elite Fine Jewelers Facebook, where followers can view completed pieces and learn about the design process. The social media platform serves as a portfolio of the jeweler's custom work and provides insights into current design trends.

Elite Fine Jewelers operates as a family-owned business in the Phoenix metropolitan area, specializing in engagement rings, loose diamonds, luxury watches, and estate jewelry. The company serves customers throughout Tempe, Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, and surrounding communities from its Scottsdale Road location.

Elite Fine Jewelers

Ashley Cohen

480-699-6639

Ashley@elitefj.com

805 N Scottsdale Rd, Tempe, AZ 85281