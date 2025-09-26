Treasure Global Appoints Michael Chan as Executive Director to Strengthen Board and Drive Strategic Growth

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) (“Treasure Global” or the “Company”), a Southeast Asia–anchored technology company, today announced the appointment of Michael Chan as an Executive Director of its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Michael previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Treasure Global, where he contributed to key financial and strategic initiatives, including capital management and operational optimization. After a period of personal pursuits, he has been invited to rejoin the Company’s leadership at the Board level to strengthen governance and provide strategic guidance as Treasure Global advances its growth and profitability initiatives.

Carlson Thow, Chief Executive Officer of Treasure Global, said, “We are pleased to welcome Michael back to the Board. His return strengthens our governance framework and provides continuity as I lead the Company toward sustainable profitability and long-term value creation. Michael’s deep knowledge of our business and financial expertise will be invaluable as we execute our strategy, enhance operational excellence, and position TGL for sustainable growth.”

Michael commented, "I am honored to rejoin TGL as a Board member. I look forward to supporting the management team and my fellow directors in delivering on strategic objectives and creating sustainable shareholder value."

The appointment underscores TGL’s commitment to strong governance, Board continuity, and strategic leadership, ensuring that the Company is well-positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities and deliver long-term value for its investors.

About Treasure Global

Treasure Global is a Malaysia-based technology solutions provider specializing in innovative platforms that drive digital transformation in retail and services. The Company’s flagship product is the ZCITY Super App, which integrates e-payment solutions with customer loyalty rewards to create a seamless online-to-offline user experience. As of March 2025, ZCITY has attracted over 2.7 million registered users, positioning Treasure Global as a key player in Malaysia’s digital economy. Treasure Global continuously leverages cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and data analytics, to enhance its platform’s capabilities across e-commerce, fintech, and other verticals.

Visit treasureglobal.org for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements reflect the Company’s current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements typically include terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” or similar expressions.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to expand its e-commerce platform and F&B distribution business, customer acceptance of new products and services, changes in economic conditions affecting its operations, the outcome of partnership discussions, the impact of global health crises, supply chain disruptions, competition, and regulatory risks related to data privacy and security. Additional risks include volatility in digital asset markets, potential vulnerabilities in custodial security, and evolving global and domestic regulatory frameworks applicable to blockchain technologies. These risks, along with other factors, are discussed in more detail in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT

Investor and media contact:

Investor Relations Team

Treasure Global Inc.

ir_us@treasureglobal.org