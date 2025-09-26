With Winter Approaching, What Are Outdoor Workers Supposed to Make of Temperature Ratings?

 | Source: Ergodyne Ergodyne

St. Paul, MN, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With winter closing in, employers and workers face a familiar problem: picking gear from a sea of products that all claim to be "warm." But what do temperature ratings on thermal workwear really mean?

Ergodyne is leaning into transparency to answer that question as it announces third-party tested temperature ratings on its full line of thermal jackets and bibs.

The safety work gear leader's temperature-rated jackets and bibs are now organized into three categories, making it easier for workers and safety pros to quickly zero in on the right gear for the conditions they’re facing:

WARM (above 0°F): For moderate cold and active work.

WARMER (-19°F to 0°F): For frigid temps and longer exposure.

WARMEST (-20°F to -60°F): For extreme cold storage and sub-zero jobs.

More importantly, the company is being clear about what those ratings are—and aren’t.

“Temperature ratings are a guide,” said Claudia Weber, Product Manager at Ergodyne. “What they’re not is a guarantee of how warm you’ll feel on the job. That depends on a comfort equation we talk about a lot: insulation + activity + time. The gear is one part of the puzzle, but how hard you’re working and how long you’re out there play just as big of a role.”

Ergodyne’s push to demystify temperature ratings is part of its broader mission to bring transparency and trust into PPE.

“By putting our data out there—and explaining the nuance behind it—we're helping safety pros make faster, more confident buying decisions and ensure workers are wearing the right protection for the job," explained Ergodyne President Greg Schrab. "Without clear, standardized benchmarks, workers are left to guess whether their gear can truly protect them from the conditions they face."

By combining tested ratings with a clear definition of what they are, Ergodyne is giving crews both the data and the context to stay safe, comfortable and focused.

For more information on Ergodyne's temperature-rated thermal bibs and jackets, visit ergodyne.com.

ABOUT ERGODYNE

Since 1983, Tenacious Holdings, Inc. (dba Ergodyne, a Klein Tools Company) has pioneered the development of products that Make The Workplace A Betterplace. What started with just one product has grown into a line of top flight, battle-tested, Tenacious Work Gear®; all precision crafted to provide protection, promote prevention and manage the elements for workers on jobsites the world over. The current lineup is extensive and constantly growing: ProFlex® Hand Protection, ProFlex® Knee Pads, ProFlex® Supports, Skullerz® Head & Face Protection, Skullerz® Eye Protection, Trex® Traction, KREW'D® Skin Protection, Chill-Its® Cooling Products, N-Ferno® Warming Products, GloWear® Hi-Vis Apparel, Squids® Lanyards, Arsenal® Gear and Tool Storage, and SHAX® Portable Work Shelters.

Originally posted on: www.ergodyne.com

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Stay Informed & Keep Warm

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Safety Work Gear
                            
                            
                                Worker Safety
                            
                            
                                Work Safety
                            
                            
                                Occupational Safety
                            
                            
                                Winter Work
                            
                            
                                Temperature Ratings
                            
                            
                                Thermal Ratings
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading