Glucose Health, Inc. Announces Officer Changes Effective September 30, 2025

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC) today announced that its Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer has resigned, effective September 30, 2025, for personal reasons. The resignation was not requested by the Company.

Murray Fleming, the Company’s sole Director, will perform the functions of Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer in his capacity as Director to provide administrative continuity and will assist shareholders in identifying new officers. This service will continue until one of the following occurs:

Permanent successors, if any, are appointed.

The Company determines to wind down and cease operations.

The Board takes further action with respect to officer appointments.

There were no disagreements with the Company on any matter relating to its operations, policies, or practices.

The Company confirms that day-to-day operations will continue under the Director’s oversight; however, the Company has limited operating capital and uncertain prospects to continue as a going concern.

For further information, please contact:

info@glucosehealthinc.com

