Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in Union Home Mortgage Corp. Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, Pa., Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Union Home Mortgage Corp. (“UHM”), an Ohio-based mortgage lender with more than 150 branches nationwide,1 recently announced a cybersecurity incident, which impacted the personal information of hundreds of thousands of individuals. In the incident, a cybercriminal hacker may have accessed records with personally identifiable information (“PII”) including names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers or other government-issued ID numbers, and loan account numbers.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against UHM related to this data breach.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois.

For more information, please call Jerry Wells at (412) 322-9243, or email him at jerry@lcllp.com.

