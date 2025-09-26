DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Sheheen, Hancock & Godwin, LLP Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

CAMDEN, S.C., Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP, based in suburban Philadelphia, is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Sheheen, Hancock & Godwin, LLP. Sheheen, Hancock & Godwin, LLP learned of a data breach on or about May 19, 2025.

If you would like to discuss this case with a lawyer, go HERE.

About Sheheen, Hancock & Godwin, LLP

Sheheen Hancock & Godwin, LLP is a Camden, South Carolina CPA firm offering tax, audit, payroll, and financial services since 1959.

What happened?

Sheheen, Hancock & Godwin, LLP has issued a Notice of Data Incident reporting that they “recently identified unusual activity on our network and quickly began an investigation.” On May 19, 2025, the investigation confirmed that some of the firm’s files were accessed and possibly downloaded by an unauthorized individual around April 8, 2025. These files might have included personal details such as names, Social Security numbers, government IDs, Passport numbers, Taxpayer Identification numbers, financial account data, date of birth, medical records, and insurance information.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a letter concerning the Sheheen, Hancock & Godwin, LLP data breach, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the data breach at Sheheen, Hancock & Godwin, LLP.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

