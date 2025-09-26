Constellation Software Inc. Announces Conference Call

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) (“Constellation” or “CSI”) announced today its President, Mark Miller, and its Chief Financial Officer, Jamal Baksh, will host a live shareholder question and answer audio webcast on October 1st, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. ET to discuss the transition of Constellation’s leadership from Mark Leonard to Mark Miller.

To access the call, please dial 1-877-879-1183 (North America toll free) or 1-412-902-6703 (International) and using conference ID 4557595. A conference operator will create a queue and introduce each questioner. You can also hear the call using the link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r8bx6qbj. A replay of the call can be accessed using the link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r8bx6qbj for 12 months following the call.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “CSU”. Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:

Jamal Baksh

Chief Financial Officer

416-861-9677

info@csisoftware.com

www.csisoftware.com