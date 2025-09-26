Washington DC, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ThinkCareBelieve just posted an article on Week 36 of the Trump Administration. ThinkCareBelieve's article is a compliation of this week's events sourcing a collection of articles, videos, notable quotes, images, notes and insights that mark this week as being unique to America's Journey into the Golden Age. The stories that developed this week are shaping a brighter, stronger, greater America. There is no doubt that we have becoming wiser and stronger. Week 36 began with a Grand Memorial honoring Charlie Kirk, a beloved Christian Patiriot who was taken from us way too early by assassin's bullet. Charlie's legacy lives on with surging interest in starting new chapters of Turning Point USA, skyrocketing Bible sales and beautiful connection/reconnection of people with churches.

The article also covers President Trump's Address to the United Nations General Assembly this week with an historic Address announcing decisive efforts to halt nuclear/bioweapons programs and global human trafficking. President Trump then had Pull-Aside meetings with the leaders of EU, Argentia, France, Uzbekastan, Ukraine and the Secretary of the UN General Assembly.

The article covers President Trump's announcement of an FDA Advisory on the use of Tylenol/Acetamiophen for mothers during pregnancy and for babies when given vaccines. Caution for the use of Tylenol during pregnancy is supported by the company that makes Tylenol. The Head of the FDA announced that the FDA is filing a federal register notice to change the label on an exciting treatment called prescription Leucovorin which may be able to help children with Autism. Some clinicians have reported that Leucovorin has demonstrated some improvements in autism speech symptoms.

The War on Terrorism ramped up this week with President Trump signing an NSPM, a National Security Presidential Memorandum for the first-ever comprehensie national counter-terrorism strategy to uproot the domestic terrorism networks on American soil. ThinkCareBelieve's shows that Peace may finally come to the Middle East with the unveiling of President Trump's 21-point plan to end the conflict in Gaza and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff stating that he expects to have a breakthrough in the next few days. President Trump is the President of Peace.

The article has the newest indicators of the strengthening U.S. economy with new home sales being much higher than expected and the third and final revision for 2Q 2025 GDP even better than expected. President Trump worked his "Egg Magic" on the U.S. economy and it is paying off eggxactly as planned. Secretary Kennedy is addressing the corruption involved in organ transplants and that important announcement is included in the article. America is getting on track to being healthy again with the swearing in of Dr. Ben Carson as our National Nutrition Advisor.

An important update to the number of Missing Children found in the U.S. is 30,000 of the still over 300,000 children still missing. Efforts are still underway and ThinkCareBelieve has made a plea for Americans in the article to call their Representatives on behalf of aiding law enforcement efforts to find and rescue the children.

ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

