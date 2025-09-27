CertiK-Verified Remittix Ranked #1 Pre-Launch Token, Presale Explodes Past $26.5M

KOŠICE, Slovakia, Sept. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix (RTX), the PayFi-focused DeFi project building real-world functionality for cross-border payments, has achieved an impressive industry milestone after being officially verified by CertiK, the leading blockchain security auditing firm.

In light of this achievement, Remittix is currently ranked at #1 on CertiK Skynet's leaderboard of pre-launch tokens, reflecting its unwavering commitment to transparency, investor safeguarding, and long-term sustainability.

The news follows as a milestone stimulus for the project's ongoing presale, where more than $26.5 million in advance investment has already been made, and more than 669.6 million tokens sold to date.

CertiK Verification Fuels Investor Confidence

CertiK is widely regarded to be one of the most trusted names in blockchain security. Its audit is designed to uncover vulnerabilities, smart contract validation, and assurance that projects are safe for investor interaction.

Being fully verified and topping CertiK's pre-launch leaderboard places Remittix into an exclusive category of new projects having both technical validity and real-world prospects of adoption.

For its initial investors, the authentication is a bonus. In an industry traditionally dominated by security breaches and scams, Remittix's open methodology reflects its mission of delivering utility-oriented crypto solutions with solid infrastructure backing.

Presale Momentum Surpasses $26.5 Million

Remittix presale has rapidly picked up pace among retail and institutional investors as well, with top confidence in its vision of linking crypto to the $19 trillion global payments and remittance economy.

Currently, the token is valued at $0.1130, driven by its utility-driven roadmap and announced Centralized exchange (CEX) partners. Remittix will be going live on BitMart and LBank, both well-established centralized exchanges, at the close of its presale. Listings like these are expected to provide fast liquidity and exposure to a wider investor base.

Driving Real Utility Through PayFi Innovation

In contrast to any of the other speculative crypto projects, Remittix is claiming the position of a PayFi pioneer — payment coupled with decentralized finance. Its system is built to provide end-to-end crypto-to-bank fund transfer, cross-chain Solana-to-Ethereum interoperability, staking, and eventual business API integration.

This focus on mainstream adoption and low gas fee transactions puts Remittix firmly on the mainstream trajectory of broader market advances, like the increased demand for blockchain-related payment systems and decentralized finance applications.

About Remittix

Remittix (RTX) is a PayFi blockchain project that aims to transform global payments with decentralized finance. Through its deflationary token model, Web3 wallet connections, and cross-chain compatibility, users can send cryptocurrency directly into traditional bank accounts anywhere in the world. Its vision is to deliver secure, fast, and low-cost financial solutions that integrate DeFi with utility in daily life.

