Faraday Future Founder and Co-CEO YT Jia Shares Weekly Investor Update: FX 4 Product Execution Plan Announced, will be the First Potential Model Under the FX Brand Designed for the Volume Market

FX Super One Middle East Final Launch event will be held on October 28, start of the first deliveries in the Middle East planned for November of this year.

FF and FX will join WETEX 2025 in Dubai from September 30 to October 2, one of the largest and most influential exhibitions for sustainable and clean energy in the Middle East.



LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today shared a weekly business update from YT Jia, Founder and Global Co-CEO of FF.

“Welcome to the Weekly Report Issue 022, FX 4 Special Edition, and also the 5th Monthly Report. Earlier this year, we promised to announce the product plan for FX’s second possible model, the FX 4, in Q3. Today, we are delivering on that promise. Before that, let me first share a key update from the EAI Flywheel this week. We have confirmed the FX Super One Middle East Final Launch event will be held on October 28. And we plan to start the first deliveries in the Middle East in November. This is a major milestone for both FF and FX, signaling a pivotal shift for our Middle East “Third Pole” as we transition from an operational phase to revenue generation.

Right now, our teams are in full preparation for the launch. Engineering and production are working overtime, software upgrades are ongoing, and critical third-party ecosystem validations are in progress. Recently, in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, we also completed testing of the Super One’s HVAC system, laying a solid foundation for the upcoming upgrade to a stronger AC system.

In addition, by invitation of the organizers, FF and FX will join WETEX 2025 in Dubai from September 30 to October 2. WETEX is one of the largest and most influential exhibitions for sustainable and clean energy in the Middle East. We will bring both the FF 91 and the FX Super One to the event, and invite UAE royal family members, government officials, and industry elites from around the globe to experience our products.

Now let’s move to the most important part today — the FX 4 product execution plan.

The FX 4 is the first potential model under the FX brand designed for the volume market, especially the huge blue-ocean segment under $40,000. It would be positioned as a compact 5-seat SUV, and just like Super One, it will offer both battery electric and AIHER versions. The FX 4 could become a representative of extreme price-experience ratio, aiming to disrupt the traditional SUV market and reshape the purchase choices of mainstream users in the U.S. FX 4 is not only for young people and families’ daily commuting. It also covers a wider range of multi-functional use cases — from light off-road to camping — becoming a versatile partner for users’ diverse lifestyles.

On the sales side, we believe our Co-Creation Ecosystem Online Direct Sales could unleash even greater momentum for the FX 4, making the Blue Ocean + Blockbuster Product strategy a reality.

I believe the launch of FX 4 can bring three core values:

1. User Value: There is a vast, untapped opportunity in the US auto market. While New Energy Vehicle penetration has reached nearly 50% in China, it stands at just 8% in the United States. Especially in the $20,000 to $40,000 range, there are almost no competitive AIEV products. The FX 4 would be engineered to fill this structural void. By meeting the essential needs of the broadest possible consumer base, it could dramatically speed up our mission to deliver “An AIEV for Everyone.”

2. Industry Value: The FX 4 is poised to accelerate the transformation of the U.S. AIEV industry with its extreme price-experience ratio. This is made possible by FF and FX’s unique Global Automotive Industry Bridge Strategy, which leverages the cost and efficiency advantages of China’s supply chain and the power of FF’s Five Areas of Empowerment.

3. Corporate value: Following the success of the FX Super One in opening the blue-ocean market for MPVs, the FX 4 is now poised to capture a second critical blue-ocean market: the U.S. segment under $40,000. It is designed to be our keystone mass-market product and the true Disruptor to RAV4 in the AIEV era. This could create a powerful “Spire + Base” synergy between FF and FX, fully implementing our unique Light 4, Swift 4, Focused 5, and Empowering 5 model

Next, let me share the upcoming release activities for FX 4:

On October 28, at the Middle East Final Launch event for Super One, we will also announce progress for the potential FX 4 in North America, along with the first design rendering. This November, at the LA Auto Show, we plan to host the first unveiling of the FX 4's product strategy. At the same event, we also plan to launch the first-ever test drive and ride experiences for the entire FF and FX vehicle lineup. In January 2026 at CES in Las Vegas, we plan to launch the co-creation and sales campaign for our two planned Blue Ocean products — FX Super One and FX 4 — and release more details about our unique Co-Creation Ecosystem Online Direct Sales model.

Beyond FX, FF is making good progress as well:

This past Friday, FF delivered an FF 91 2.0 to Calvin Gong, President of Pinnacle, one of the largest Chinese real estate companies in Southern California. Calvin and Pinnacle will also join us as co-creation officers and partners. On October 8, we will hold the “Drive Home Together” co-creation ceremony, continuing to deepen our “Luxury Car + Luxury Home” collaboration model.

And finally, Crypto Flywheel:

Since FF announced the $30M investment and my personal $4M strategic investment in QLGN at 919, the market response has been very positive. Based on QLGN’s closing price on Friday, our upcoming $30M investment would equate to a more than 100% unrealized gain. We expect to complete the closing of this strategic investment next week. Going forward, FFAI will stay fully focused on the EAI business, putting all efforts into accelerating product roll-off and delivery milestones.

Thank you. And see you next week.”

