Dental Expert Dawn Strohschein, DDS, Discusses Infant Airway Health and Development in HelloNation

GILLETTE, Wyo., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is the importance of airway health in newborns? According to HelloNation, Dawn Strohschein, DDS of Pronghorn Family Dentistry in Gillette, Wyoming, explains that a newborn’s airway health is a critical factor in their overall growth and development. Assessing airway function at birth allows healthcare providers to detect structural issues, such as tongue-tie or lip-tie, that can have lasting effects on feeding, breathing, and oral development. Identifying and addressing these restrictions early can prevent complications that might impact a child’s health for years to come.

Tongue-tie, or ankyloglossia, occurs when the tissue connecting the tongue to the floor of the mouth is too tight or short, limiting tongue movement. Lip-tie is a similar condition involving the tissue between the upper lip and the gums. These structural restrictions can interfere with a newborn’s ability to coordinate sucking, swallowing, and breathing during feeding. Without proper tongue and lip mobility, infants may struggle to create a strong seal during breastfeeding, leading to feeding fatigue, inadequate milk transfer, or excessive air intake. Such feeding challenges not only affect the baby’s nutrition but can also cause pain or complications for the mother, including blocked ducts or mastitis.

When these challenges arise, Dr. Strohschein recommends looking beyond surface symptoms to identify the underlying cause. A thorough airway and oral function assessment can determine whether a restriction is contributing to the problem. Once diagnosed, assembling a multidisciplinary care team is key. This team may include lactation consultants, occupational or speech therapists, bodywork providers such as pediatric chiropractors or craniosacral therapists, and, when needed, specially trained dentists or ENTS for release procedures. These procedures are most effective when paired with functional therapy both before and after intervention, ensuring long-term improvement in feeding and airway function.

Airway health in infancy influences much more than immediate feeding success. Dr. Strohschein explains that the way a baby breathes and uses their oral muscles shapes their facial structure, jaw alignment, and airway capacity over time. Restricted tongue posture can lead to a narrow, high-arched palate, reducing nasal cavity space and limiting airflow. As children grow, this can increase the risk of chronic mouth breathing, snoring, or pediatric sleep apnea, all of which can disrupt sleep and, in turn, affect concentration, behavior, and growth hormone production.

Speech development is another area affected by early oral restrictions. Limited tongue mobility can impair the ability to form certain sounds, leading to articulation issues or delays. By addressing these restrictions early, children have the opportunity to develop clear speech patterns and healthy oral habits that support communication skills and confidence.

The benefits of early intervention are long-lasting. Healthy airway function supports restful sleep, which is essential for brain development and emotional regulation. Proper tongue posture and swallowing patterns promote balanced facial growth and a stable bite, reducing the likelihood of future orthodontic issues. Children who maintain nasal breathing habits are also less likely to develop problems such as dental decay, gum inflammation, or changes in head and neck posture associated with chronic mouth breathing.

Dr. Strohschein emphasizes that effective care for infant airway health is collaborative. Each specialist in the care team addresses different aspects of the issue, from structural correction to functional therapy. Pediatricians oversee general growth and development, lactation consultants refine feeding strategies, therapists strengthen oral coordination, and dental or surgical professionals address physical restrictions. Follow-up over time ensures the airway continues to function well as the child grows.

Addressing airway health in infancy may seem like a small part of child development, but it plays a vital role in physical, cognitive, and emotional well-being. Parents and healthcare providers who focus on this early stage of breathing and oral function can help children establish the foundation for healthy growth and easier breathing for years to come.

