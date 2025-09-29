ISS and COWI enter new international partnership

Copenhagen , Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The services will be implemented across 44 COWI-offices and include cleaning, catering, space management, waste management, building maintenance and repairs, technical installations, security and access control, and fleet service management.

The contract takes effect in Europe from 1 February 2026 and in the rest of the world from 1 April 2026.

Natalie Shaverdian Riise-Knudsen, Executive Vice President and Group CFO, COWI, says:

“This marks a new chapter for COWI - one in which we will operate more efficiently, sustainably and with enhanced agility. Through reduced complexity, modern digital capabilities, and a partnership with a single committed supplier, we are confident that our workplace services will better support all employees every day.”

Carl-Fredrik Bjor, Group Chief Commercial & Revenue Officer at ISS, says:

“We are thrilled to enter this trust-based partnership based on close dialogue and flexibility, leading to a strong outcome. This collaboration enables ISS to combine our local expertise with global capabilities - delivering seamless, efficient workflows supported by digital tools and embedding sustainability into daily operations. We look forward to reinforcing COWI’s ambition to create a sustainable, future-ready work environment for employees.”

For media enquiries:

ISS: Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 4176 1989

COWI: Søren Kragh Pedersen, VP, Group PA & PR, Communication, skpn@cowi.com, +45 20257018

For investor enquiries:

Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725

Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468









About COWI

COWI is an international consultancy within engineering, architecture, energy and environment. Together with customers, we co-create more sustainable and beautiful solutions that improve the quality of life for people today and many generations ahead.​​​​​​​ Primarily located in Scandinavia, the UK, North America and India, we are currently 8,000 people, who offer our expertise in engineering, architecture, energy and environment. For more information see www.cowi.com

About ISS

ISS is a leading workplace experience and facility services company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call “placemakers”. In 2024, ISS Group’s global revenue amounted to DKK 83.8 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com



