Corbion reports the progress of its share buyback program 22 September – 26 September 2025

Corbion hereby reports the transaction details related to its share buyback program announced on 1 September 2025.

During the week of 22 September up to and including 26 September 2025 a total of 57.112 shares were repurchased at an average price of €16.756 for a total amount of €956,979.58

To date, the total consideration for shares repurchased amounts to €3,551,493.30 representing 35.51% of the overall share buyback program.

Corbion publishes on a weekly basis every Monday, an overview of the progress of the share buyback program on its website: https://www.corbion.com/Investor-relations/shareholder-information

This overview contains detailed information on the daily amount of repurchased shares and individual share purchase transactions.

Attachment