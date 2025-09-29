TGS Launches Amendment West-1 Ultra Long Offset OBN Survey, Advancing Multi-client Coverage in the Western Gulf of America

OSLO, Norway (29 September 2025) – TGS, a global leader in energy data and intelligence, announces the commencement of a new multi-client Ultra-Long Offset Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) data acquisition campaign in the Gulf of America. The Amendment West-1 survey is TGS’ second campaign expanding multi-client node coverage in the Paleogene West play, adding more than 5,400 square kilometers within the East Breaks protraction area.

Amendment West-1 will feature TGS' Gemini™ enhanced frequency source and TGS’ ZXPLRe™ nodes. The Gemini source has been engineered to generate increased low-frequency energy for deep penetration and Full Waveform Inversion (FWI), while preserving high-frequency content necessary for conventional processing and imaging workflows.

The Amendment West-1 dataset, to be processed by TGS’ Imaging experts, will improve subsurface clarity of the emerging Paleogene west play potential in the East Breaks area. This area is projected to be highly competitive in upcoming lease rounds, especially for operators focused on the Paleogene play, which has gained momentum through recent production-related technological breakthroughs. Leveraging TGS’ Elastic Full-Waveform Inversion (E-FWI) and Reverse Time Migration (RTM) imaging technologies, and integrating TGS’ Crystal C wide azimuth streamer data, the new survey is designed to deliver best-in-class seismic data to support both exploration and development activities.

Amendment West-1 node deployment commenced mid-September and data acquisition is expected to complete in mid-March 2026, with delivery of initial products scheduled for Q2 2026. The project is supported by industry funding and was not included in the booked position disclosed in TGS’ Q2 2025 presentation.

Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, commented: “TGS remains committed to supporting the energy industry with the highest quality seismic acquisition and imaging solutions. With the Amendment West-1 OBN survey we expand on our success of providing multi-client OBN programs over existing wide azimuth streamer data in the Gulf of America, and this survey is playing a pivotal role in facilitating Paleogene exploration targets. Our recent processing advances have attracted considerable industry attention, highlighting TGS’ top tier advanced imaging capabilities. Through a combination of advanced seismic source and imaging technologies and our leading edge OBN acquisition capabilities, we are confident this project will provide tremendous value to our customers.”

About TGS

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com (https://www.tgs.com/).

