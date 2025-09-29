PRESS RELEASE

NON - REGULATED INFORMATION

Brussels, 29 September 2025, 7:25 CEST

Nextensa sells a retail site in Ingeldorf to the Luxembourg State





Luxembourg, 29 September 2025 – Nextensa announces the sale of a real estate asset located in Ingeldorf to the State of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

The transaction, structured as an asset deal, represents a net amount of € 19.6 million for the seller. The retail property, part of Nextensa’s portfolio since 2008, comprises a Batiself building as well as a separate extension housing Siemes Schuhcenter.

This transaction is in line with Nextensa’s strategy to optimise its real estate portfolio while pursuing its sustainability objectives.









About Nextensa

Nextensa is a mixed-use real estate investor and developer.

The company’s investment portfolio is divided between the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (32%), Belgium (51%) and Austria (17%); its total value as at 30/06/2025 was approximately € 1.1 billion.

As a developer, Nextensa is primarily active in shaping large urban developments. At Tour & Taxis (development of over 350,000 sqm) in Brussels, Nextensa is building a mixed real estate portfolio consisting of a revaluation of iconic buildings and new constructions. In Luxembourg (Cloche d’Or), it is working in partnership on a major urban extension of more than 400,000 sqm consisting of offices, retail and residential buildings.

The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalisation of € 426 M (value 30/06/2025)









For more information



Michel Van Geyte | Chief Executive Officer

Nextensa NV/SA | 0436.323.915 (RLE Brussels, Dutch-speaking division)

Gare Maritime, Picardstraat 11, B505, 1000 Brussels

+32 2 882 10 08 | investor.relations@nextensa.eu

www.nextensa.eu

