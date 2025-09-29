EXOSENS SECURES MAJOR CONTRACT WITH THE SPANISH ARMY FOR 17 000 ADVANCED NIGHT VISION MONOCULARS

PRESS RELEASE

MÉRIGNAC, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER, 29th 2025

Exosens announces that the Spanish Ministry of Defense, has signed a supply contract of 17 000 night vision monoculars to its recent acquisition NVLS, using Exosens’ 16 mm 4G intensifier tubes, to be delivered from 2025 to 2028.

NVLS contributes to European sovereignty by reinforcing its industrial capacity as a key Spanish supplier for night vision equipment for dismounted soldiers.

Exosens continue to fully benefit from growing demand in night vision as the strategic supplier to NATO member states and allies of both image intensifier tubes and night vision equipments.





Exosens strengthens its position as a key supplier to Spanish Forces for night vision image intensifier based equipment

Exosens, announces the signature of new contract from Spanish Army for 17 000 monoculars. This contract is the first very large acquisition of the Spanish Armed Forces in recent years to modernize its night vision capabilities within the national context of increasing its defense budget up to 2% GDP.

The Spanish Army had already confirmed its confidence in Exosens through a multi-year contract signed in 2019 with NVLS (Night Vision Lasers Spain) for AN/PVS14 monoculars, then more recently with the delivery of 16mm 4G tubes for 50°FOV binoculars for the Spanish Navy and Army.

The Spanish Army has selected the unique wide field of view (50°) monocular of NVLS that combines compacity and lightweight drastically improving image size by 60% compared to conventional 40° monoculars. This technological feature ensures enhanced visibility and optimum situation awareness in all conditions by night.

This contract closes the loop for an overall coverage of 16mm 4G image intensifiers in 50º wide FoV monocular and binocular devices within the Spanish Armed Forces, being the first country in the world that adopts universally these modern, high-performance devices.

Exosens: Technology enhancing military performance

Developed by NVLS, the unique optical design with a wide field of view of 40° to 50° offers an increase of more than 60% in the viewing area, with exceptional image quality, all without increasing the weight or dimensions of the device. The optical design is based on hybrid material technology and aspherical lens technology.

Engineered for peak performance in modern night time operations, the 4G P45 white phosphor intensifier tubes deliver exceptional results across diverse field conditions. Boasting extended bandwidth for superior image clarity, rapid auto-gating for swift adjustments, and minimal halo effects around light sources, these image intensifier tubes enhance operational effectiveness. Their high Figure Of Merit (FOM) and heightened sensitivity extend operational range, significantly improving situational awareness for dismounted soldiers and military vehicle drivers alike.

Jorge de la Torre, CEO of NVLS, expressed his satisfaction: “We are delighted that the Spanish Army has once again chosen Exosens technology based on NVLS equipment and Photonis image intensifier tubes. This order confirms not only the quality and innovation of our technologies, but also our commitment to provide the best night vision solutions to European Armed Forces.”

ABOUT EXOSENS:

Exosens is a high‐tech company, with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacturing and sale of high‐end electro‐optical technologies in the field of amplification, detection and imaging. Today, it offers its customers detection components and solutions such as travelling wave tubes, advanced cameras, neutron & gamma detectors, instrument detectors and light intensifier tubes. This allows Exosens to respond to complex issues in extremely demanding environments by offering tailor‐made solutions to its customers. Thanks to its sustained investments, Exosens is internationally recognized as a major innovator in optoelectronics, with production and R&D carried out on 12 sites, in Europe and North America and with over 1,800 employees.

Exosens is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris ﴾Ticker: EXENS – ISIN: FR001400Q9V2﴿. Exosens is a member of Euronext Tech Leaders segment and is also included in several indices, including the SBF 120, CAC All-Tradable, CAC Mid 60, FTSE Total Cap and MSCI France Small Cap..

For more information: exosens.com

